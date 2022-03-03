Loved Pooja Hegde's sizzling turtleneck bodycon knit mini dress? Here's its cost

If you are looking for the hottest upgrade to your party wardrobe, Bollywood hottie Pooja Hegde is here to sort your fashion woes with her latest smoking hot bodycon style in a white turtleneck knit mini dress that looks perfect for a date night. The diva was dolled up in an eye-catching white turtleneck bodycon knit mini dress for the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, and we can't stop swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a slew of pictures that showed her putting her sartorial foot forward for the occasion that instantly set the paparazzi on frenzy. The pictures featured the diva donning a turtleneck dress that came in alabaster shade.

The mini dress came with a bodycon stretch knit and featured an overall ribbed texture. The sultry mini dress ended right above the thighs and aced the last of winter feels by sporting a turtleneck along with eye-catching exaggerated long sleeves.

Completing her attire with a pair of pointed-toe silver heels, Pooja pulled back her silky tresses into a side-parted low ponytail hairstyle. She accessorised her look with a pair of golden dangler earrings and a stack of golden finger rings.

Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eyeshadow tint, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Pooja set the Internet on fire and captioned the pictures, “And so we begin #radheshyam #Prerna (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to the Parisian designer Herve Leger who pioneered the bodycon look in the '80s and the brand has been synonymous with the style ever since. The white bodycon mini dress originally costs $297 or ₹22,478 approximately on the designer website.

Pooja Hegde's mini dress from Herve Leger (herveleger.com)

Pooja Hegde was styled by fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Faisal Bhatti.