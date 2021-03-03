Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost
- Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
Manish Malhotra’s white and black-themed house party on February 20, 2021 was lit with Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar and other celebrities making sartorial impressions. As pictures from the bash flooded the Internet, Sara’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring.
If you loved Sara’s playsuit at Manish’s party, we have good news for you. You too can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket.
Made of polyester, the white playsuit featured a surplice top. The romper came with modesty snap, adjustable straps and functional pockets.
The romper looks perfect for a trip to the coast or even after you’ve returned from the vacation for it is too cute to leave behind. Sara completed her chic look with a pair of white sandals and added a pop of colour with a hot pink sling bag that she strapped across her shoulders.
Leaving her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Sara accessorised her look with a pair of sparkling tiny earrings, a silver wristwatch and a bracelet. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Sara amplified the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.
Posing alongside Kiara and Parineeti who too were dolled up in white tops while Rakul, Karan and Manish donned black, Sara stole the limelight in the centre and fashionistas could not wait to recreate her gorgeous look. Manish had captioned the glam-high picture, “The perfect Saturday night (sic).”
Sara’s white romper is credited to Diana Harbour’s Red Dress Boutique which is a women's clothing store located in Athens, Georgia in the US. The label boasts of timeless classics to bold statement womenswear and also sells trendy retail online out of its love for fashion and a fear of complacency.
The white playsuit originally costs $23 or ₹1,677. Yes, you read the price right.
Sara Ali Khan’s white romper can also be styled with a pair of funky metallic earrings, a pair of sunglasses, high ponytail hairstyle and a pair of metallic heels to stop the traffic. We can’t wait to add the cute ensemble to our vacay wardrobe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost
- Sara Ali Khan’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s house party last month made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring but the good news is that you can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe too without burning a hole in your pocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheer for sheer this season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing can dull your sparkle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet for Oprah interview
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhagyashree sticks to this homemade age-old haircare remedy to reduce hairfall
- Bhagyashree gives fans a sneak-peek into her kitchen as she prepares organic oil to nourish her hair, claims it reduces hairfall when applied atleast once every week | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan looks like a Barbie wearing athleisure in new pics, seen yet?
- Hina Khan recently took to her social media and shared images of herself wearing a purple and pink tracksuit. We are guessing that this is what Barbie would look like in athleisure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan Fashion Week 2021: Designers hit reset button during digital week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's black velvet tracksuit might be the comfiest airport look ever
- For her flight, Kiara Advani opted for an extremely comfy attire and wore an all-black velvet tracksuit. The Kabir Singh actor added a hint of elan to it with her high-end cross-body bag.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor rocks flirty floral mini dress which is a summer closet must-have
- Shanaya Kapoor oozes charms as she lays fashion inspiration, for resort wear this summer season, in a sizzling floral mini dress which is sure to make heads turns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan, bestie Sara Vaisoha twin in white Chikankari outfits in Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bollywood’s knotty affair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor shows right way to do beach wedding looks in custom made lehenga
- For her cousin's haldi ceremony in the Maldives, the Ek Villain actor Shraddha Kapoor opted to wear a white and sea blue lehenga choli set and look absolutely breathtaking.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Malhotra shares glam SOTY 2 shoot with Tara, Ananya for Tiger's birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A sparkling summer of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haute hide and seek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox