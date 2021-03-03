Loved Sara Ali Khan’s bold playsuit at Manish Malhotra’s party? Here’s its cost

Manish Malhotra’s white and black-themed house party on February 20, 2021 was lit with Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar and other celebrities making sartorial impressions. As pictures from the bash flooded the Internet, Sara’s white ruffle cold-shoulder playsuit made jaws drop in awe and set the mercury soaring.

If you loved Sara’s playsuit at Manish’s party, we have good news for you. You too can add the ravishing ensemble to your vacay wardrobe without burning a hole in your pocket.

Made of polyester, the white playsuit featured a surplice top. The romper came with modesty snap, adjustable straps and functional pockets.

The romper looks perfect for a trip to the coast or even after you’ve returned from the vacation for it is too cute to leave behind. Sara completed her chic look with a pair of white sandals and added a pop of colour with a hot pink sling bag that she strapped across her shoulders.

Leaving her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Sara accessorised her look with a pair of sparkling tiny earrings, a silver wristwatch and a bracelet. Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Sara amplified the glam quotient with kohl-lined eyes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

Posing alongside Kiara and Parineeti who too were dolled up in white tops while Rakul, Karan and Manish donned black, Sara stole the limelight in the centre and fashionistas could not wait to recreate her gorgeous look. Manish had captioned the glam-high picture, “The perfect Saturday night (sic).”

Sara’s white romper is credited to Diana Harbour’s Red Dress Boutique which is a women's clothing store located in Athens, Georgia in the US. The label boasts of timeless classics to bold statement womenswear and also sells trendy retail online out of its love for fashion and a fear of complacency.

The white playsuit originally costs $23 or ₹1,677. Yes, you read the price right.

Sara Ali Khan’s white romper from Diana Harbour’s Red Dress Boutique(reddress.com)

Sara Ali Khan’s white romper can also be styled with a pair of funky metallic earrings, a pair of sunglasses, high ponytail hairstyle and a pair of metallic heels to stop the traffic. We can’t wait to add the cute ensemble to our vacay wardrobe.

