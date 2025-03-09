Madhuri Dixit at 57 makes the internet's heart go 'Dhak Dhak' with her elegant look in a black gown. Pics

Madhuri Dixit was among the many celebrities who attended the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 last night in Jaipur. The actor arrived with her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, on the green carpet and even posed for the paparazzi. She wore a black gown for the occasion and garnered praise from the internet. Madhuri Dixit dazzles in a black gown and glittering jewels.

Decoding what Madhuri Dixit wore to IIFA

Madhuri shared pictures of her all-black look from the IIFA Awards on Instagram with the caption, “Black never takes a backseat, especially at @iifa ❤️✨.” The actor wore a floor-length gown by Maryam Al Omaira. She wore the ensemble with minimal, statement-making white gold and diamond jewels. She wore rings and bow-shaped earrings adorned with emerald stones.

Meanwhile, the gown features a plunging neckline, exaggerated full-length sleeves featuring puffed arms, a cinched bodice accentuating her midriff, a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette hugging her curves, a pleated design on the front for ease of movement, and a floor-grazing hem length. She completed the ensemble with a pair of matching black pumps.

With her hair tied in a side-parted French knot bun, Madhuri chose pink eye shadow, smudged black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, deep plum lip shade, flushed cheeks, darkened brows, and glowing highlighter for the glam with the classic black dress.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved Madhuri's look in the ensemble and showered her with praise. One user commented, “Ufff, her beauty never ends.” Another wrote, “Literally THE QUEEN.” A comment read, “Real superstar.” A fan remarked, “The most beautiful actress ever.” Another wrote, “My heart literally goes dhak dhak when I look at her.”

Meanwhile, the award-winning actor has starred in several hit films, including Tezaab, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Khalnayak and Devdas. The actress was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.