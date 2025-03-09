Rajasthan's deputy CM Diya Kumari paints IIFA 2025 pink as she embodies spirit of Jaipur in 2 bandhani sarees

Rajasthan's deputy chief minister, Diya Kumari, attended the star-studded IIFA Awards last night held in Jaipur. The Indian politician, who is the granddaughter of the last ruling maharaja of Jaipur, Man Singh II, embodied the spirit of the Pink City in two elegant sarees. Rajasthan's deputy CM Diya Kumari attends IIFA 2025.

What Deputy CM Diya Kumari wore to IIFA 2025

Diya Kumari wore two elegant pink sarees for the awards show, which was attended by several celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Vijay Varma, Karishma Tanna, Uorfi Javed, and others. The two chiffon sarees she wore featured an elegant bandhani print. Let's decode both looks.

The white and pink bandhani saree

For the green carpet, Diya Kumari's bandhani print saree comes in dual ombre shades of pink and white decked with a tie-dye pattern and shimmering sequin embellishments. The politician draped the six yards traditionally, with the pleats tied neatly on the front and pallu wrapped around her shoulders. A pink half-sleeve blouse completed the traditional look.

For the accessories, she chose mixed metal - gold and silver decked with diamond - jewels, including a dainty necklace, bracelets, rings, and earrings. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, she chose bright fuchsia pink lips, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, flushed cheeks, and glowing skin for the glam.

The second look

Before walking the green carpet last night, the politician donned another pink bandhani drape from her collection at an IIFA event. The chiffon six yards comes in dark and light pink ombre shades, and Diya wore it in traditional draping style.

Lastly, with her hair tied in a ponytail, she chose gold kadhas, bracelets, rings, a diamond pendant-adorned neck chain, block heels, fuchsia pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, and glowing skin to style the saree.