Purple has been my favourite colour for as long as I can remember. So when Madhuri Dixit Nene stepped out in a rich purple Banarasi sari for Vijayadashami, it caught my attention for more than one reason. The look reminded me of a colour I have always loved, but also of how beautifully purple works in traditional Indian wear. Madhuri Dixit’s purple saree has me rethinking festive styling (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Earlier this week, I wore a purple-shaded sari to a Durga Puja pandal. I paired it with a matching V-neck blouse with half sleeves and a small bindi, keeping accessories to a minimum. I wanted the sari to be the focus of the outfit, rather than compete with it through too many embellishments. That is also why I have a soft spot for matching blouses. A coordinated blouse can create a balanced, elegant look without interrupting the colour or the drape of a sari. For me, the V-neck was an especially flattering choice because it highlighted my collarbones, while the half sleeves kept the silhouette classic. With recent celebrity appearances bringing purple into focus, I think the colour deserves a closer look this festive and wedding season. From traditional Banarasi weaves to contemporary colour combinations, there are several ways to wear it without losing the individuality of your own style. Madhuri Dixit Nene’s purple Banarasi sari celebrates traditional craftsmanship Madhuri Dixit Nene has long championed the sari, and her latest festive appearance is a reminder of how traditional textiles can make a statement without needing an unconventional silhouette. For Vijayadashami, the actor wore a purple Banarasi sari from designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango. The sari featured floral motifs enclosed within paisley-shaped buttas, set against a lustrous purple base with a broad gold-toned border. What makes the sari particularly interesting is its craftsmanship. According to Vogue India’s report, the motifs draw inspiration from inlay work found in Mughal and Rajputana architecture and were created using the kadwa weaving technique, in which individual motifs are woven separately. The result is a textile where the detailing, rather than heavy surface embellishment, creates the visual richness. Madhuri paired the sari with a matching purple blouse featuring a backless design and traditional mid-length sleeves. The gold border on the sleeves echoed the pallu, creating a cohesive finish. Statement earrings, bangles and flowers tucked into her hair completed the look. I particularly like how the matching blouse allows the sari's colour and woven motifs to remain the focus. When a sari already has a rich colour, a striking border or intricate craftsmanship, a coordinated blouse can bring the look together instead of introducing another competing element. It is a styling approach that works beyond designer saris, too. Even a simpler festive sari can look considered when the blouse, drape and accessories feel intentional. Why I prefer a matching blouse with a festive sari My own Durga Puja look was a simpler interpretation of festive dressing. I wore a purple-shaded sari with a matching V-neck blouse with half sleeves and a small bindi. I deliberately kept the accessories minimal because I wanted the sari to do the talking.

Why I prefer a matching blouse with a festive sari

For me, the appeal of a matching blouse lies in the visual continuity it creates. The eye moves across the sari without being distracted by a sharply contrasting blouse colour. This can be particularly effective when the sari has an interesting sheen, an unusual shade or a beautiful drape. The neckline matters, too. I personally find a V-neck flattering because it draws attention to my collarbones and creates an elongated line around the neck. That is a preference based on how I like my outfits to look, rather than a rule that applies to everyone. A square neckline, boat neck or deeper round neck can work just as well, depending on the sari, the occasion and individual comfort. Sleeve length is another detail that can change the overall impression. My half-sleeved blouse kept the look traditional, while the matching colour made the outfit feel coordinated rather than overly styled. I also believe accessories should complement the sari rather than automatically be added because an occasion calls for dressing up. If the fabric and colour already have enough visual impact, earrings, a small bindi and a few understated details may be all that is needed. This is not to say contrasting blouses do not work. They can be an excellent way to introduce another colour or give an older sari a fresh look. But a matching blouse deserves just as much consideration, particularly when the aim is an elegant, balanced ensemble. Wamiqa Gabbi shows how purple can work with contrasting colours

Wamiqa Gabbi shows how purple can work with contrasting colours (Instagram)

While I gravitate towards matching blouses, Wamiqa Gabbi offers inspiration for those who prefer to experiment with colour. The actor was spotted on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati wearing a traditional green sari with a purple blouse, alongside Rajkummar Rao and lawyer Ujjwal Nikam. The combination reverses the more familiar approach of pairing a purple sari with a matching blouse. What I like about this pairing is that it demonstrates how the same two colours can create different effects depending on which one takes centre stage. A green sari with a purple blouse makes the contrast the focal point, while a purple sari with a green blouse reverses that balance. If you want to try the combination, deeper shades such as emerald or bottle green can complement a rich purple sari. Gold jewellery can help tie the colours together, especially if the sari has a zari border. For a more understated interpretation, keep the blouse relatively simple and let the colour contrast provide the interest. The choice ultimately comes down to personal style. A matching blouse offers continuity, while a contrasting one introduces a deliberate break in the colour palette. Neither is inherently better; the important thing is understanding the effect you want to create. Purple is gaining visibility in celebrity festive dressing Purple has featured in several recent celebrity appearances, offering different ways to interpret the colour for Indian occasionwear. These looks do not establish purple as the season's definitive leading colour, but they provide useful inspiration for anyone considering it for festive dressing. Rashmika Mandanna's purple-and-gold sari

Rashmika Mandanna's purple-and-gold sari (Getty )

At Swadesh's first-anniversary celebrations in Mumbai, Rashmika Mandanna wore a purple crepe sari by Itrh, the label founded by stylist Mohit Rai and designer Ridhi Bansal. The sari featured Chanderi brocade buttas, intricate detailing along the border and pallu, and a heavily embroidered gold blouse. The combination makes a case for purple and gold when you want a more elaborate festive look. The gold embroidery adds richness to the purple base, while the sari's detailing gives the ensemble its occasionwear appeal. For a similar effect, you could pair a purple sari with antique-gold jewellery or a gold blouse, keeping the remaining accessories in proportion to the amount of embellishment. Yami Gautam's coordinated purple silk sari

Yami Gautam's coordinated purple silk sari

Yami Gautam also wore purple for the Ravan Dahan celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort. Her silk sari, designed by Anita Dongre, featured a royal purple shade and a contrasting gold-toned border. She paired it with a matching blouse and kept the overall styling traditional. Her look is particularly relevant to the matching-blouse conversation. The coordinated blouse allows the sari's colour and border to remain prominent, while understated styling keeps the ensemble from feeling overdone. Madhuri Dixit Nene's purple Banarasi sari

Madhuri Dixit (Instagram)

Madhuri's Raw Mango sari offers another interpretation, this time centred on woven motifs and traditional craftsmanship. Its rich colour and gold detailing provide enough visual interest without requiring a contrasting blouse. Together, these appearances show how purple can work across different fabrics, silhouettes and levels of embellishment. The shade can feel traditional in a Banarasi weave, dramatic with intricate gold embroidery or understated in a coordinated silk sari. Five ways I would style purple for festive occasions If you want to incorporate purple into your festive wardrobe, the starting point does not have to be an elaborate designer outfit. The colour can work across different silhouettes and occasions, depending on how you choose the fabric, blouse and accessories. 1. Pair a purple sari with a matching blouse This is my preferred approach. A coordinated blouse keeps the overall look balanced and allows the sari's colour, texture or border to stand out. A V-neck with half sleeves, like the one I wore for Durga Puja, is one option if you prefer a classic silhouette. 2. Use gold to bring out the richness of purple Gold and purple are a natural pairing for traditional occasions. A sari with gold zari can be styled with gold-toned earrings and bangles, while a simpler purple sari can accommodate a more elaborate blouse or necklace. The idea is to balance the embellishment rather than add detail everywhere. 3. Experiment with green if you prefer contrast Wamiqa Gabbi's green sari and purple blouse demonstrate how contrasting colours can change the mood of an outfit. Try emerald or bottle green with a deeper purple, and consider the sari's border and existing embellishments before adding jewellery. 4. Choose lilac for a softer daytime look If deep purple feels too bold, lilac and lavender offer a lighter alternative. These shades can work for daytime celebrations in saris, kurta sets and other Indian separates. Silver jewellery, pearls and delicate embroidery can complement the softer palette. 5. Let the sari guide your accessories A heavily woven Banarasi sari, an embroidered crepe sari and a plain silk sari each call for a different approach. When the fabric and border already provide detail, minimal accessories can create a more balanced finish. With a simpler sari, you have more room to experiment with statement earrings, bangles or a contrasting blouse. Why purple will always have a place in my festive wardrobe For me, purple is more than a colour appearing in celebrity fashion coverage. It has been my favourite for years, and wearing it to a Durga Puja pandal earlier this week reminded me that festive dressing can be personal without being complicated. My purple-shaded sari, matching V-neck blouse, half sleeves and small bindi were enough to create the look I wanted. I liked the way the coordinated blouse kept the outfit cohesive, the neckline highlighted my collarbones and the minimal accessories allowed the sari to remain the focus. Madhuri Dixit Nene's Banarasi sari, Yami Gautam's coordinated silk ensemble and Rashmika Mandanna's purple-and-gold look offer further inspiration for wearing the colour in different ways. Wamiqa Gabbi's contrasting blouse combination is a reminder that there is no single formula for styling a sari. The takeaway is not that everyone needs to buy a purple outfit this season. It is that a familiar colour can feel different depending on the fabric, blouse, drape and finishing details you choose. Whether you prefer a matching blouse or a contrasting one, the best festive look is the one that feels considered, comfortable and true to your personal style. Similar stories for you: 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe 5 Jeans styles to know this season and the wardrobe problems each one solves Banarasi, Chanderi, Bandhani or Ajrakh: 4 Indian fabrics I’m exploring

Purple saree styling: FAQs Is purple trending in festive wear in 2026? How can you style a purple sari without over-accessorising? Which colours pair well with purple saris? Should you wear a matching or contrasting blouse with a purple sari?