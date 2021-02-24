Madhuri Dixit sends hearts aflutter in organza cape set that aces bohemian vibe
- Gearing up to shoot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 3, BTown OG Madhuri Dixit Nene slew bohemian look in a black crop top and palazzo teamed with an embroidered organza cape and we are smitten with these sultry pictures
Stepping up the fashion game in a jaw-dropping way, Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene dolled up in a contemporary style to shoot for another episode of television reality show, Dance Deewane Season 3 and netizens were left awe struck. The BTown OG recently shared some pictures from her photoshoot as she slew the bohemian look and we are smitten with the flood of sultry pictures.
Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri set the Internet on fire as she shared the ravishing pictures featuring her in a black crop top and a pair of black palazzo. The ensemble was teamed with an organza cape stitched on it with multi-coloured floral embroidery running down the borders and on the yolk.
Flaunting the comtemporary look with a hint of tradition, the actor completed her attire with a pair of black heels. Pulling back her luscious brown tresses into a loose ponytail hairstyle, Madhuri accessorised her look with vintage silver and antique gold jewellery from Sheetal Zaveri by Vithaldas that included their pair of Inayat earrings and an Akai statement cuff.
Wearing a dab of rose pink lipstick shade that matched her eye shadow tint, the Dhak Dhak girl amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup, filled-in eyebrows and mascara-laden eyelashes. Caught in candid moments, she simply captioned the pictures, “Step Up (sic).”
The ensemble is perfect for a champagne brunch, mehendi and haldi luncheons or sundown soirees. It is credited to Intimate Wedding Series collection of Indian fashion designer Nupur Kanoi’s eponymous luxury clothing label that boasts of embodying a bohemian marriage between the traditional and the contemporary.
Madhuri Dixit Nene was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel. She will co-judge Dance Deewane Season 3 along with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.
