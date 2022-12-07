Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s weekend casuals: Pics inside

Spotting celebrities in the streets of Mumbai is one of our favourite things. Stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora were spotted on Wednesday, as they stepped out of their homes to run personal and professional errands. These actors are individually known for their sartorial sense of fashion. Be it casual, or formal or festive ensembles, Malaika, Kareena and Ananya are known for slaying fashion goals like divas. On Wednesday, these actors were photographed in different parts of Mumbai as they stepped out to tick off weekend duties.

Malaika Arora is often clicked by paparazzi on her way to the fitness studio, where she visits without fail on a daily basis. Malaika is a fitness enthusiast as well and is known for slaying athleisure goals for us. For the midweek, Malaika picked a white sports bra featuring a black border, and teamed it with a pair of dark blue gym shorts with multicoloured prints on it. In comfy white flip flops and a black cap, Malaika stepped into her yoga studio in Bandra in style.

Malaika posed for the cameras.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, got photographed in Bandra as she walked hastily to her car. For running errands of Wednesday, Kareena picked a neon pink sports bra and layered it with a lavender sweatshirt. She teamed her look with a pair of black tights. In tinted shades and white flip flops, Kareena posed for the cameras before getting into her car.

Kareena sported casuals for the midweek.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Ananya Panday was photographed in front of her yoga studio in Kar. The actor dropped by in an ivory-white T-shirt and a pair of black gym shorts. With her hair held in place in a top bun, Ananya carried her phone in one hand, as she made her way to her yoga studio in Khar.

Ananya was photographed in front of her yoga studio in Khar.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika, Kareena and Ananya slayed casual fashion goals for us, for the midweek. Which look did you like the most? Let us known in the comments.