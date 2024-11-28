Malaika Arora twins with son Arhaan Khan in matching suits as they exit their new restaurant. Watch

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan recently announced that they are kickstarting a venture together - a new restaurant called the Scarlet House in Bandra’s Pali Village. On Wednesday evening, the two of them were seen exiting the restaurant in matching monochrome outfits. (Also read: Step inside Malaika Arora and son Arhaan Khan’s new restaurant built in a vintage 90-year-old bungalow: Pics) Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan grabbed eyeballs in matching outfits.

Malaika and Arhaan in matching outfits

In a new video shared by a paparazzi account, Malaika and Arhaan were surprised to see the photographers outside the restaurant. The mother-son duo enjoyed a dinner date at the eatery with their friends. Malaika smiled at Arhaan as both of them were seen matching black and white suits.

Malaika opted for minimal accessories with the look, and kept her hair untied. Arhaan followed closely behind her and both of them were seen heading towards their car. On closer look, it could be seen that they even had the name of the restaurant embroidered on the cuffs and the back of their suits in red.

As per a new report on Architectural Digest, Malaika's vision for the interiors of Scarlett House was ‘quiet and warm luxury’. “The Portuguese bungalow is symbolic of a blend – outwardly old-fashioned but loaded with values and stories within, much like Scarlett House,” she said.

More details

Malaika also shared a closer look at their matching outfits in a separate Instagram post. In the picture, both she and Arhaan flaunted the back of their black suits, which has the words written: “Scarlet House.”

The caption of the post read, “Collaborating for the first time.”

Earlier this year, Arhaan Khan launched his debut podcast, called Dumb Biryani. It featured Orry, dad Arbaaz Khan and also Salman Khan.

Malaika and Arbaaz had Arhaan in 2002. They parted ways after almost 18 years of marriage. Arhaan studied filmmaking in the US.