Manika Vishwakarma without makeup in BTS Miss Universe 2025 video wows fans: 'No filler, no Botox, no nose job'

Miss India Universe 2025 Manika Vishwakarma is winning hearts with her natural beauty. A behind-the-scenes video shared by her makeup artist from the Miss Universe 2025 final day has left fans in awe, with some even calling her the 'most beautiful woman in the universe'. Also read | 15 pics that prove Miss India Manika Vishwakarma packed the most beautiful sarees, lehengas, suits for Miss Universe Manika Vishwakarma after and before getting her makeup done for Miss Universe 2025. (Instagram/ iboy_tvpool8)

The video shared by the makeup artist, who goes by the name iboytvpool on Instagram, showed Manika Vishwakarma without makeup, highlighting her radiant skin and effortless charm before she had her makeup done for the event. Her natural look captivated fans, who praised her and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of the post.

‘Most beautiful woman in the universe’

A person called Manika 'gorgeous without make up'. “No one can represent India the way she did this year. A real queen doesn’t need a crown,” read a comment. Another said: “She deserved better.” An Instagram user commented on the post: “No filler on lips, no Botox, no nose job like other girls.” Another wrote, “Beautiful without makeup.”

A comments also read, “She is indeed the most beautiful woman in the universe.” Someone also commented, “She is such a gem; so proud you will be always a be queen for us now; she didn't win the crown but won the heart of the world.”

Manika made it to Miss Universe 2025 top 30

Manika's fans are eagerly awaiting her next move, and it's clear she's already won their hearts. Manika represented India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand, where she made it to the top 30 but didn't make it to the top 12. The Miss Universe 2025 top 5 finalists were Mexico's Fatima Bosch, who won the title, Thailand's Praveenar Singh as 1st runner-up, Venezuela's Stephany Abasali as 2nd runner-up, Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo as 3rd runner-up, and Côte d'Ivoire's Olivia Yace as 4th runner-up.

Despite not winning the crown, Manika has been garnering attention for her poise, confidence, and looks. Her golden national costume, inspired by Buddhism's origins in India, was a standout moment at the pageant. The costume paid tribute to the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree, symbolising wisdom and peace.