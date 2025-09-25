Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Max Mara responds to rising global tensions and temperatures with lightness on Milan runway

AP |
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 04:19 pm IST

Max Mara responds to rising global tensions and temperatures with lightness on Milan runway

MILAN — Max Mara takes a sexy power turn for next summer, showing lots of skin with a touch of fetishism in a collection previewed Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

Max Mara responds to rising global tensions and temperatures with lightness on Milan runway
Max Mara responds to rising global tensions and temperatures with lightness on Milan runway

Creative director Ian Griffiths created soft volumes out of organza and technical mesh that enhanced shoulders and hips with a twirling ruffle effect. Leaf-shaped organza cutouts were tailored into fluttery skirts and jackets — long and short — that whispered down the runway

The backbone of the collection was the power suit with a hint of fetishism. Pencil skirts and trousers out of stretch jersey were paired with cropped knitwear that showed off belts accenting the bare midriffs. Griffiths linked the fetishistic reference to British style “at its best,” even when elegant and formal.

While the main silhouette was slim and sexy, the wide-legged palazzo pant also had a cameo role.

The collections hewed to Max Mara’s camel and black trademark monochromes, with just one print featuring faded rococo shell and coral images.

Griffiths said his pursuit of lightness was a response to both rising global temperatures and tensions.

“The theme for Max Mara this season is lightness and strength, and capriciousness and playfulness. Playfulness with power,’’ Griffiths said. “I think everyone is looking for a little bit of escapism and poetry in their clothes right now.”

Thai actress Peraya Malisorn in a belted black ensemble and Spanish actress Paz Vega in a gray double-breasted men's tailored suit made front row appearances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Max Mara responds to rising global tensions and temperatures with lightness on Milan runway
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On