Men’s kurta sets are getting sharper, lighter, and far more wearable in 2026: 8 picks

For a long time, men’s ethnicwear mostly revolved around weddings or family functions. But recently, kurta sets have become much more versatile. Men are now wearing them for festive dinners, office celebrations, travel, intimate weddings, and even casual daytime events where dressing slightly better feels appropriate. Stylish and affordable kurta sets for men (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less The biggest shift is in styling. Today’s kurta sets are less stiff and overly traditional, and more focused on comfort, cleaner tailoring, and breathable fabrics. Linen blends, cotton sets, Chikankari detailing, Pathani silhouettes, and printed kurtas are all becoming part of everyday festive dressing rather than once-a-year outfits. The appeal is simple: a good kurta set makes you look instantly put together with minimal effort. Kurta sets for men

This kurta set leans into classic Lucknowi Chikankari aesthetics with a more festive silk finish. The embroidery adds texture and richness without becoming overly flashy, while the cream churidar balances the outfit with a cleaner silhouette. It feels ideal for weddings, engagement functions, or festive evenings where you want traditional dressing without heavy sherwanis. Styling tip: Pair with tan mojaris and a classic watch for a polished wedding-ready ethnic look.

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This printed kurta pyjama set focuses more on comfort and versatility. The relaxed silhouette and lighter styling make it suitable for casual festive gatherings, family lunches, or smaller occasions where overdressing feels unnecessary. The printed detailing helps add personality without needing layered accessories. Styling tip: Style with kolhapuris or clean white sneakers for a more modern casual ethnic vibe.

SOJANYA’s kurta sets usually lean toward cleaner tailoring and simpler festive styling. This set works well for people who prefer understated ethnicwear instead of heavy embroidery or loud prints. The structured fit gives it a more refined appearance, making it versatile across festive and semi-formal occasions. Styling tip: Add loafers and a Nehru jacket for a sharper evening-ready outfit.

Linen-blend ethnicwear has become increasingly popular because it feels lighter, more breathable, and more contemporary than heavier fabrics. This slim-fit kurta set keeps things minimal and polished, making it easy to repeat across multiple occasions. The cleaner silhouette also works well for younger styling aesthetics. Styling tip: Pair with leather sandals and minimal accessories for a clean “quiet luxury” ethnic look.

Striped kurtas bring a more relaxed and daytime-friendly feel compared to heavily embroidered festive styles. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable for Indian weather, while the subtle stripe pattern adds dimension without overwhelming the outfit. It’s one of the easier ethnic sets to style casually. Styling tip: Wear with classic sandals or even minimal sneakers for daytime events and casual festive outings.

Pathani kurtas continue trending because they feel masculine, structured, and easy to wear. The shirt collar detail gives this set a more contemporary edge, making it look slightly more tailored than traditional loose Pathani silhouettes. The solid colour palette also keeps it versatile and repeat-friendly. Styling tip: Pair with boots or leather sandals and a clean beard/grooming look for a sharp Pathani aesthetic.

Floral prints in men’s ethnicwear have become significantly more mainstream recently, especially for daytime weddings and destination functions. This viscose-blend set drapes more smoothly than stiff cotton kurtas, helping the floral print feel softer and more elevated. It’s festive without feeling overly traditional. Styling tip: Pair with neutral mojaris and avoid heavy layering so the print remains the focal point.

Kurta sets for men: FAQs Which fabric is best for men’s kurta sets in summer? Cotton and linen-blend kurta sets are best for summer because they are breathable, lightweight, and more comfortable for long wear in hot weather. How should men style kurta sets for a modern look? Pair kurta sets with loafers, mojaris, clean sneakers, watches, or lightweight Nehru jackets for a more contemporary and polished appearance. Can men wear kurta sets casually? Absolutely. Minimal cotton or printed kurta sets can easily be styled for casual festive gatherings, office ethnic days, or family outings. Are Pathani kurta sets still in trend in 2026? Yes, Pathani kurta sets remain popular because of their structured silhouette, versatile styling, and modern masculine aesthetic.