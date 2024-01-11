Merry Christmas – the first onscreen collaboration of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi – has garnered a lot of interest from fans already. The romantic thriller film is slated to hit the theatres. The screening of the much-awaited film took place in Mumbai a day back and it was a star-studded event with the A-listers of the film and fashion fraternity dropping by to walk the red carpet and experience the film. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Tamil, making this film Katrina Kaif's debut into the Tamil film industry. This is Vijay Sethupathi's third Hindi film. The film's trailer received a lot of appreciation as it depicted two strangers meeting on Merry Christmas eve leading to a romantic journey, which quickly takes turn into a nightmare. Merry Christmas Screening: Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, who wore what(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Merry Christmas first reviews: Vignesh Shivan praises Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's 'outstanding performances'

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Coming back to the screening of the film, Katrina Kaif stole the limelight with husband Vicky Kaushal by her side. The actor smiled and posed in a black silk bodycon attire with cut-out details at the torso, and black lace details decorating the thigh high slit. Vicky, on the other hand, complemented katrina in a checkered shirt, blue pair of denims and a black cap.

Ananya Panday looked like a billion bucks in a white salwar suit. The actor walked sporting her bright smile in a white salwar with silver mirror work, teamed with matching palazzos and a organza dupatta decorated in mirror work and a white zari border.

Sobhita Dhulipala kept it casual with a touch of personalised sass in a slip black gown with perforated details at the knees. In diamond earrings, a white clutch and wavy curls, Sobhita kept her makeup minimal as she smiled for the cameras.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a black gown.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Mrunal Thakur opted for a white turtleneck sleeveless satin top tucked in a pair of black joggers. The actor accessorised her look in a black leather clutch, black stilettos, and diamond earrings. Hair styled in wavy curls, Mrunal sported her smile for the paparazzi before she walked into the screening.

The trailer of Merry Christmas received a lot of appreciation as it depicted two strangers meeting on Merry Christmas eve leading to a romantic journey, which quickly takes turn into a nightmare. The film is set for a theatrical release on January 12.