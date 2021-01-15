IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus
A screen displays a broadcast of the Fall/Winter 2021 Men's fashion collections by the Italian Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana ) on January 15, 2021 in downtown Milan, on the opening day of a four-day so-called "phygital fashion week", a mix of digital and physical shows, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus..(AFP)
A screen displays a broadcast of the Fall/Winter 2021 Men's fashion collections by the Italian Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana ) on January 15, 2021 in downtown Milan, on the opening day of a four-day so-called "phygital fashion week", a mix of digital and physical shows, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus..(AFP)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus

Italy's fashion chamber is opening on Friday the first Milan Fashion Week that won't have VIPS populating runway front rows, as the reality of Italy's persistent resurgence of the coronavirus has forced an all-virtual format for presenting menswear previews.
READ FULL STORY
AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:18 PM IST

Italy's fashion chamber is opening on Friday the first Milan Fashion Week that won't have VIPS populating runway front rows, as the reality of Italy's persistent resurgence of the coronavirus has forced an all-virtual format for presenting menswear previews.

The National Fashion Chamber maintained a live element during the July and September fashion weeks in Milan. But after planning to stage live shows with guests during this round, Fendi, Etro and outdoor brand Kway announced their events will be livestreamed from behind closed doors.

Dolce & Gabbana canceled its runway show entirely, citing restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The other 36 participating fashion houses on the pared-down calendar -- including Zegna and Prada -- will all have digital-only presentations.

“We did everything to preserve some runway shows, but the anti-COVID norms in this moment don't allow us to have guests, and therefore, the runway shows will be closed-door,” fashion chamber president Carlo Capasa said.

The organisers of Paris Fashion Week plan to hold audience-free men's and haute couture shows later this month. Prospects for Milan's February shows of mostly womenswear previews remain unclear; the Italian government on Friday announced a new round of virus-control restrictions through Feb. 15 that extend a ban on traveling between regions.

Capasa acknowledged that closed-door shows deprive fashion of some of its energy. But the pandemic, which has all but shut down global travel and closed retail stores for long periods , has made fashion houses quickly update their digital communication strategies and e-commerce platforms, he said.

There is some evidence the investments are paying off, with one-quarter of online luxury sales last year to consumers who went high-end for the first-time, Capasa said.

The Italian fashion chamber found that 45 million people streamed Milan Fashion Week shows in September, a number that Capasa said was beyond his wildest dreams a year ago.

Still, the fashion industry is in dire financial straits. The Italian industry recorded a 25 per cent drop in revenues to 50.5 billion euros (USD 61.2 billion) in 2020 compared with 2019, with exports down 22 per cent to nearly 43 billion euros (USD 52.1 billion).

A more drastic decline was avoided thanks to so-called “revenge shopping” in China, with eager consumers returning to luxury shopping as soon as lockdowns expired, and moves toward e-commerce and a bump in global luxury sales in October, Capasa said. In Europe, where governments have ordered new lockdowns, the market remained weakest.

Capasa said the industry, one of the biggest generators of Italy's gross domestic product, is seeking a share of the government's recovery funds to help improve innovation and to keep small artisanal businesses from failing.

He said he hopes to see a gradual return to normality in fashion show calendars and travel this summer, as vaccines reduce the threat of the coronavirus. “For now, we need to do the best we can, in the moment we are living,'' Capasa said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A screen displays a broadcast of the Fall/Winter 2021 Men's fashion collections by the Italian Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana ) on January 15, 2021 in downtown Milan, on the opening day of a four-day so-called "phygital fashion week", a mix of digital and physical shows, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus..(AFP)
A screen displays a broadcast of the Fall/Winter 2021 Men's fashion collections by the Italian Chamber of Italian Fashion (Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana ) on January 15, 2021 in downtown Milan, on the opening day of a four-day so-called "phygital fashion week", a mix of digital and physical shows, during the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus..(AFP)
fashion

Milan Fashion Week 2021: First fashion week opens without VIPs due to virus

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 10:18 PM IST
Italy's fashion chamber is opening on Friday the first Milan Fashion Week that won't have VIPS populating runway front rows, as the reality of Italy's persistent resurgence of the coronavirus has forced an all-virtual format for presenting menswear previews.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajini Chandy(Instagram/ Athira Joy)
Rajini Chandy(Instagram/ Athira Joy)
fashion

Called a sl*t: 69-yr-old Rajini Chandy on being trolled for 'sexy' photos

By Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:38 PM IST
In another instance of ageism and intolerance, 69-year-old south Indian actor Rajini Chandy's 'feel good' photoshoot (wearing outfits that can best only be described as modest) has resulted in her being massively trolled for being 'too old' to be 'exposing her body'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress(Instagram/realhinakhan)
fashion

Hina Khan is a vision in white sheer lace dress on picnic date

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Looking for a picnic date outfit to make a statement? Hina Khan is giving some inspiration in her white sheer lace dress. The actor, known for her impeccable sartorial sense, recently shared stunning images of herself and we are speechless.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor aces the layering game(Instagram story/janhvikapoor)
Janhvi Kapoor aces the layering game(Instagram story/janhvikapoor)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor aces winter layering, shows how to stay cosy while looking great

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:33 PM IST
  • Janhvi Kapoor has made a name for herself as a fashionista. Time and again, the actor wears an outfit and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. This time, she is teaching us the correct way to do layering during winter season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Instagram)
Malhotra, who has dressed almost all the big stars in Bollywood, said the unveiling of the virtual store was "long overdue" but the decision intensified due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Instagram)
fashion

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra launches virtual store

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Thursday launched a virtual store, which will allow the customers to take an immersive walkthrough of the label's Delhi flagship store.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi looks regal in her outfit(Instagram/norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is no less than a regal dream in beige kaftan dress

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi again made headlines as she stepped out wearing a gorgeous beige kaftan dress. The dancer gave elegance a new meaning with her regal outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
The twin-set manages to make an incredible sartorial impact with its louche, languorous appeal. (Photo: Instagram/dandelion.india)
fashion

It’s time to channel your inner boudoir queen

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Covid-19 completely transformed the way we engage with clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
Kiara Advani(Instagram)
fashion

Kiara Advani stuns in ruffled Antithesis dress for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Kiara Advani looked stunning in the 18,000 pink Antithesis Akoya dress for Dabboo Ratnani's star-studded calendar for 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's work from home outfit includes top and pyjamas(Instagram/priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra wears chic top with pyjamas for video calls, we totally relate

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:01 PM IST
  • For the online promotions of The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra donned the perfect Work From Home attire. The actor also opted to do her own makeup and we can totally relate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan in kaftan worth 12k(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan in 12k kaftan sets maternity fashion goals

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 08:16 AM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the game for kaftan and made the humble outfit one of the most on-trend pieces of clothing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
Style influencer Akanksha Redhu in a a handwoven marsala silk metallic Maheshwari sari teamed with a turtleneck (Shot by ace photographer Naina Redhu) (Photo: Instagram/Pranay_Baidya)
fashion

Sari’s off-kilter pairing

By Manish Mishra
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Often worn with a pair of micro shorts, a set of cigarette pants and at times artfully layered over a pair of athleisure leggings, the timeless sari, over the years, has emerged to be a sartorial catalyst, which alchemises with just about everything under the sun.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion(Instagram/gauaharkhan)
fashion

Gauahar Khan's boho vibe in thigh-high yellow dress borrows 70's beach fashion

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Summer, is that you? Tandav star Gauahar Khan sets us daydreaming of warm sunshiny months as she flaunts a flowy silhouette and luxe breezy look at hubby Zaid Darbar’s Atrangz launch in a sheer boho-chic yellow dress by Meadow
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the cover of Vogue for February (Instagram)
fashion

Vogue's Anna Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:20 PM IST
A Vogue cover photo of a casual Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has sparked controversy, with critics saying it diminishes the politician's achievements, forcing editor Anna Wintour to defend the image Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
The pair of crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers(Jimmy Choo)
fashion

These $4,400 crystal-encrusted Diamond black sneakers are the new stilettos

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The twin forces of the pandemic and athleisure see department stores rethink their shoe sections and heel heights falling among the fashionable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress(Instagram/vinit33486/therealkarismakapoor)
fashion

Want to elevate your wardrobe? Bookmark Karisma Kapoor’s floral collared dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:38 AM IST
  • Looking to dip your toes in trend without wanting to make a big investment? Check out Karisma Kapoor's maximalist but pocket-friendly look in a purple floral collared dress from H&M, during her recent night out with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Mallika Bhat and Kareena Kapoor Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP