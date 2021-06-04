Mira Rajput in ₹23k co-ord crop top and pants mixes comfort with style
Mira Rajput Kapoor has an elegant sartorial sense, and there is no denying that. The mother-of-two has honed a classic sense of style that often reflects in all her clothes, be it on the red carpet or a work-from-home attire. Classic lehengas, ruffled saris and chic co-ord ensembles sum up her inspiring wardrobe, proving she can slay in any outfit.
Recently, Mira shared a picture of herself dressed in a stunning cranberry ensemble on Instagram. The outfit was from the shelves of the clothing brand APZ and screamed of their signature co-ord and comfort styling.
The ensemble featured a silk crop shirt with a button-up front and knot on the waistline. The shirt also had crisp collars and long sleeves with pleated details and gathered hems. Mira paired it with a pair of cranberry colour trousers in Italian silk. The high-waisted pants had pleated details on the front and a flowy silhouette. The shirt and pants together provided a luxe vibe.
The 26-year-old combined her co-ords with statement-worthy silver earrings adorned with Ruby stones and freshwater pearls. She also wore a stone-studded bracelet on her hand. Minimal accessories took the voguish outfit up by a notch.
For her hairdo, Mira simply her tresses open in a middle parting. She opted for glowing skin, berry-toned lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, a light hint of blush, on-fleek eyebrows and sleek eyeliner to glam up her look.
Coming back to the outfit, the Soie knot shirt and silk pants, a mix of glamour and comfort, are a perfect look for the summer. If you wish to add Mira’s ensemble to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The Soie knot shirt is priced at ₹15,210, and the pants are worth ₹7,840. The shirt and pants together would cost ₹23,050.
Mira has often made our jaws drop the floor with her collection of timeless ensembles. Scroll ahead for a closer look at some of Mira’s recent outfits:
Mira and Shahid Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
