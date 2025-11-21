Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo's ethereal gown has to be seen to be believed. Watch it envelop her like mist

This year’s Miss Universe pageant took place on 21 November 2025 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, beginning at 8 am local time - 6:30 am IST for those watching from India. The competition was fierce, and while Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, ultimately claimed the crown, Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo secured the third runner-up placement and finished 17th in the Top 30 - a commendable achievement on the global stage. Miss Philippines Ahtisa Manalo's ensembles made her glow like a celestial nymph.(AFP)

Also Read | Miss Universe 2025 LIVE updates: Mexico's Fatima Bosch wins the crown; India's Manika Vishwakarma didn't make Top 12

But beyond placements, it was Ahtisa’s appearance that captured widespread attention. From the moment she stepped onto the runway, her look stood out as one of the evening’s most enchanting fashion moments. Her walk carried a dreamlike quality, and her outfit - a flawless blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and theatre - became a highlight in its own right.

An ethereal vision full of sparkle

Ahtisa swept onto the Miss Universe stage like a vision carved out of starlight. Draped in an ethereal, translucent, ivory gown that shimmered with every step, she seemed to glide rather than walk - almost nymph-like, as though carried by a celestial breeze. The figure-hugging silhouette glittered with intricate beadwork mimicking sparkly constellations, drawing the eye upward to a sculpted, corseted-bodice that framed her torso with breathtaking precision.

What truly set the look apart, however, were the translucent sculptural wings that cascaded around her arms and waist - gossamer loops that floated and fluttered as she moved, giving her an otherworldly radiance. With each turn under the stage lights, the airy fabric caught the glow and dissolved into a soft halo, amplifying the dreamy effect. A sleek updo and a pearl-and-diamond necklace, tied together with her serene, confident smile completed Miss Philippines' surreal glow.

Dreamy glam

Ahtisa’s styling elevated the ethereal quality of her gown even further. The shimmering look was paired with a statement pearl-and-diamond necklace that mirrored the crystalline detailing of her dress, catching the light with every turn of her head. Her tiny stud earrings were kept minimal yet luminous, offering just the right amount of sparkle without disrupting the fluid fantasy of the ensemble.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, sculpted updo that gave her profile a regal height, ensuring the delicate shoulder draping and translucent wing-like details remained unobstructed. Complementing it all was her makeup - a soft yet radiant blend of glowing skin, defined eyes, and a rosy lip, enhancing her features without overwhelming the dreamy aesthetic. The glamourous look worked in harmony with the gown, completing her transformation into a near-mythical vision on the Miss Universe stage.