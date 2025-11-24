Miss Universe 2025: Brigitta Schaback steps down as Miss Estonia over value clash; read her full statement

The 74th edition of Miss Universe 2025 is riddled with controversies, scandals, backlash and fallout. This edition of the international pageant, held in Bangkok, Thailand, was not a smooth sailing one, with one eyebrow-raising incident after another. Just as the dust was settling after the public disappointment over the Miss Universe 2025's result, crowning Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch as the pageant's winner, Brigitta Schaback took to Instagram to announce on November 23 that she is ‘stepping down from the title of Miss Universe Estonia.’ She represented Estonia at Miss Universe 2025. Brigitta Schaback in the paegent wearing the Miss Estonia sash and donning a wolf-inspired outfit for the costume round. (Picture credit: Instagram/@brigittaschaback)

What did the post say?

Briggita Schaback voiced her discomfort about working with her national director, Natalie Korneitsik, citing reasons of value and ethics misalignment. The first slide of the carousel contained the text ‘official announcement’, putting rest to any potential speculation and placing her statement as the formal and definitive decision.

The main reason for her resignation from the official title and all the associated responsibilities is a mismatch of principles with the leadership. While she continues to stand for the causes she advocated during her time as Miss Universe Estonia, such as women's empowerment and equality, she is taking a clear step back from the title because of internal conflict with management to avoid compromising with her values. Briggita also revealed that she would continue to work independently on these issues, pursuing her promises without any further association with the title Miss Universe Estonia and the management.

Her post read, “I am stepping down from the title of Miss Universe Estonia. My values and work ethics don't align with those of the national director, Natalie Korneitsik. My commitment is to women's empowerment and equality, and I will continue this work independently without any further association with Miss Universe Estonia.”

Earlier controversies

This edition of the international pageant has made more headlines for its controversies than for its sartorial or philanthropic highlights. Earlier, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch encountered friction with Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisl, who publicly humiliated her, prompting a walkout by other contestants in her support. The incident received huge backlash online, leading to Nawat's very teary public apology. After the result's announcement, netizens expressed disappointment over Fátima Bosch being declared the winner, debating that her final answer was weaker than others, and some contestants were more deserving of the crown.

One of the judges, Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 20005 titleholder, announced on Instagram that, in her opinion, the first runner-up was the true winner, and she also criticised the lack of transparency in the judging process.

Another judge, Omar Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer, resigned three days before the final, claiming that a ‘secret committee’ had already selected the top 30 finalists and knew the results 24 hours before the contestants even participated. Miss Universe President Raul Rocha, however, responded to the rigging allegation and revealed that Omar Harfouch had actually been removed from the Miss Universe 2025 judging panel.

Looks like the 74th Miss Universe 2025 will be remembered as one of the most dramatic editions in recent history. Controversies frequently overshadowed the glam of the coveted pageant.