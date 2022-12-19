Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal's most stylish moments from the pageant

All eyes were on Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal, a school teacher who turned model and then a beauty queen only to represent India at the international stage, when she got emotional after bagging the coveted title and making India proud. The win came after the long wait of 21 years after Aditi Govitrikar won the first-ever Mrs World title in the year 2021. Wishes poured in from all quarters as the proud parents of the Jammu girl who dreamed big ever since she was a child talked about her journey to the news reporters. (Also read: India's Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022; all you want to know about her)

Sargam, 32, stunned in a shimmery pink gown with intricate embroidery work and sequins, as she looked in disbelief after her name was announced as the winner of Mrs World 2022 pageant. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up while Mrs Canada was the second runner-up. Mrs India pageant shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

“Sargam’s journey has been full of hard work and dedication. It was the dream of our family that Sargam reaches this platform. Sargam too had this dream since childhood but she felt a bit of hesitation earlier. After marriage, we encouraged him to participate and we were very much confident that she will definitely get this crown back to India. She has done it. She is very intelligent, talented and a good person,” said Sargam’s father GS Koushal after her win in an interview.

“Sargam has worked hard on her dream and she has been confident since an early age. As a child she was naughty and full of mischief. She loved to dress up in sarees and dresses. I had spotted her talent early on,” said Sargam’s mother Meena Koushal in an interview.

Here are some of the stylish moments of Sargam Koushal from Mrs World 2022 contest.

1. The Kashmiri beauty

Sargam flaunted her roots and turned 'Kashmir ki Kali' in this beautiful handcrafted attire by Kashmiri women, styled by Wazir C at Mrs World 2022 pageant.

2. The peacock effect

Sargam won the award for the most exotic costume in this beautiful outfit inspired by our national bird peacock. Designed by Eggie Jasmin, the married beauty looked elegant personified.

3. The magic of pink

Sargam oozed oomph in this shimmery pink and backless evening gown designed by Bhawna Rao. The beauty also got crowned in this outfit.

4. All set to conquer hearts

Mrs World 2022 Sargam wore this gorgeous outfit in the preliminary round of the contest.

Here are other winning looks of the beauty:

