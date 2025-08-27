Nail art guide: How to take care of your nails after removing acrylics; Our guide to help you

Of course, we all love to flaunt those poppy and vibrant nail shades, the chirpy shades on our nails that can pop up our entire look. Acrylic nails can instantly enhance your look and style, but once you remove them, your natural nails often feel brittle, thin, or damaged, disappointing right? However, this is completely normal, as acrylics temporarily restrict natural nail growth and can leave them dehydrated. But, the good news is that with the right care, you can bring your nails back to strength and shine.

Why is taking care of your nails post acrylic extensions important?

Though, you may think removing acrylic nail extensions has nothing to do with your nail's health, the fact is, your nails do require tender, love, and care. Acrylic extensions require filing, buffing, and strong adhesives, all of which strip away protective layers from your natural nails. Over time, this makes nails thinner, more prone to peeling, and sometimes even painful. Exposure to acetone during removal can further dehydrate both your nails and cuticles. That’s why post-acrylic nail care is essential to restore strength, hydration, and flexibility.

In this article, we will walk you through some tips that would help you take care of your nails after removing acrylics. Let's have a look at the step-by-step guide on taking care of your nails post removing acrylic extensions:

Step 1: Give your nails a breather

The first rule of aftercare is patience. Avoid applying another set of acrylics, gels, or nail polish for at least 2–3 weeks. This “nail detox” allows your natural nails to heal and regenerate. During this period, focus on strengthening treatments instead of cosmetic fixes.

Step 2: Keep nails trimmed and filed

Freshly removed acrylics can leave nails jagged and uneven. Trim them short to prevent breakage, then use a gentle emery board to file the edges. Stick to a natural rounded or square shape, as it reduces the risk of snagging and splitting.

Pro tip: Avoid metal nail files, which can cause further peeling. Opt for a fine-grit glass or crystal nail file.

Step 3: Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Hydration is the secret to nail revival. After acrylic removal, nails and cuticles often feel dry and brittle.

Cuticle oil: Massage nourishing oils like jojoba, almond, or vitamin E into your cuticles daily.

Hand cream: Apply a moisturizing hand cream after washing your hands.

Nail soaks: Soak nails in warm olive oil once or twice a week for an extra hydration boost.

Keeping the nail bed moisturized strengthens the keratin structure and prevents painful peeling.

Step 4: Strengthen with Nail Treatments

Invest in a strengthening nail hardener or serum enriched with biotin, keratin, or calcium. These products create a protective layer and encourage faster growth. Look for formulas that are free from formaldehyde and harsh chemicals, as those can cause more damage in the long run.

Step 5: Nourish from Within

Healthy nails start with a healthy diet. Consuming nutrients like:

Biotin (Vitamin B7): Eggs, nuts, and seeds support stronger nails.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Found in fish and flaxseeds, they help keep nails flexible.

Protein: Since nails are made of keratin, a protein-rich diet (chicken, lentils, tofu) helps repair them.

If your nails are extremely weak, consult a doctor about supplements like biotin or collagen.

Step 6: Be Gentle with Daily Habits

Post-acrylic nails are delicate. Protect them by:

Wearing gloves while washing dishes or cleaning.

Avoiding harsh chemical products directly on nails.

Skipping excessive filing or buffing, which can thin the nail plate further.

Small lifestyle adjustments can prevent additional stress on your already fragile nails.

Step 7: Try a Protective Clear Coat

If you miss the polished look, apply a breathable nail polish or a clear strengthening coat. This gives nails a glossy appearance while protecting them from external damage. Make sure to use acetone-free nail polish removers whenever possible to avoid further dehydration.

Step 8: Treat Your Cuticles with Care

Never cut your cuticles—they’re your nails’ natural protective barrier. Instead, gently push them back after softening with oil or lotion. Healthy cuticles equal healthier nail growth.

Step 9: Be Patient with Growth

It takes about 3–6 months for fingernails to completely regrow. Consistency is key—stick to your care routine, and you’ll notice your nails gradually becoming thicker, smoother, and more resilient.

Final Thoughts

Removing acrylics doesn’t have to mean the end of beautiful nails. With consistent hydration, gentle care, and proper nutrition, your natural nails can bounce back stronger than before. Treat this period as an opportunity to embrace your natural beauty and give your nails the love they deserve.

If you ever decide to go back to acrylics, always get them applied and removed by a professional, and remember to give your nails breaks in between. Your nail health is just as important as your style.

