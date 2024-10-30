Natasa Stankovic-Jacqueline Fernandez in ethnic looks to Varun Dhawan in denim fit attend Diwali bash: Who wore what

Celebrities attended Anshul Garg’s starry Diwali party last night. The guest list included celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasa Stankovic, Palak Tiwari, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Nargis Fakhri, and others. Check out who wore what. Natasa Stankovic, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Dhawan at Anshul Garg's Diwali bash.

Celebrities at Anshul Garg’s Diwali party: Who wore what

Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic attended Anshul Garg's Diwali party with fitness coach Alexander Alex. The Serbian actor-model wore a glittering black and gold saree for the celebrations. She wore the sequin embellished and ruffle border-adorned drape with a draped blouse, gold earrings, rings, and stilettos. She styled her hair in a centre-parted half-tied hairdo decorated with crown braids.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan

Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan attended the star-studded Diwali bash last night. While Jacqueline wore dazzling ethnic attire, Varun wore a dressed-down denim-on-denim look for the occasion. His contrasting ensemble featured an acid-washed blue denim shirt with tapered-fit grey denim pants and dress shoes. Meanwhile, Jacqueline chose an embellished ivory anarkali kurta set and glammed it up with loose tresses, minimal accessories, and striking glam.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari attended Anshul Garg's Diwali bash in a traditional black ensemble. She wore a floor-length anarkali gown adorned in an intricate gold kadhai and mirror work. She styled the ensemble with a matching dupatta, bindi, jhumkis, centre-parted loose tresses, and minimal glam.

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi attended the Diwali bash in an ivory sharara set featuring an embroidered sleeveless short kurta, flared sharara pants, and a sequinned net dupatta. She styled the ethnic look with Chandbalis, a ring, a sleek updo, and minimal glam.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha attended Anshul Garg's Diwali bash in a pre-draped black statement silk saree featuring a floor-sweeping pallu forming a train. She wore the nine yards with a statement bustier blouse featuring a plunging neckline, scalloped borders, and a strapless silhouette. Gold Chandbalis and a braided hairdo rounded off her ethnic look.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri dazzled at the Diwali bash in an ivory mirror-embellished lehenga set featuring a cropped bralette-style blouse, a stunning heavily-embellished skirt, and a draped see-through chiffon jacket. She styled the ensemble with a half-tied hairdo, earrings, a bracelet, and minimal makeup.