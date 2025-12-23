Nita Ambani's giant Brazilian Paraíba necklace, diamond earrings take centre stage at Shloka Mehta's mom's bday bash

Nita Ambani attended the high-tea celebrations for the 60th birthday of Shloka Mehta’s mother, Mona Mehta, this weekend. For the special occasion, she wore a stunning colourful saree. However, the star of the show was the jewellery she wore from her personal collection. Nita Ambani showcases her exquisite and rare jewels.

For the intimate celebrations, Nita wore an extraordinary Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline necklace from her personal collection. The show-stealer neckpiece has one of the rarest gemstones, and she paired it with diamond accessories, including earrings and rings. Let's decode her look.

Nita Ambani's exquisite jewels

This weekend, at Mona Mehta's birthday bash, Nita Ambani's extraordinary Brazilian Paraíba tourmaline from her personal collection took centre stage. The rare gemstone—alive with its signature electric blue-green glow—was set into a long necklace surrounded by a constellation of sparkling diamonds.

Brazilian Paraíbas are prized for their almost neon blue-green hue, caused by traces of copper, and are one of the most coveted stones in high jewellery. According to jewellery influencer Julia Chafe, the Brazilian Paraíba Nita Ambani has one that looks to be over 20 carats.

Meanwhile, she paired the necklace with oval and cushion-cut diamond earrings, as well as a magnificent pear-cut diamond ring. In a video shared on December 22, while fawning over the earrings and ring, Julia said, “I am most impressed by the fact that her earlobes are not pulled all the way to the ground because these diamonds are measured in pounds, not carats.”

The printed saree

Just like her exquisite jewels, Nita Ambani is also known for her stunning collection of sarees. For the occasion, she wore a silk chiffon saree featuring a cream base decked with colourful, floral swirl-shaped patterns. She draped it in traditional style, with the pallu falling elegantly from her shoulder.

For her tresses, the Reliance chairperson left them loose in a side parting, styled in soft, blowout waves. Lastly, for the glam, she opted for darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, muted brown eyeshadow, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a glossy brown lip shade.