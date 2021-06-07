Nora Fatehi pairs 4 lakh bag with chic white crop top and denims, see pics

Nora Fatehi has aced the art of rocking street style fashion. The dancer-turned-actor knows how to mix casual clothing with voguish details and never misses a chance to flaunt the same on her several appearances. Be it floral dresses or just a simple denim and top combination, Nora makes every style look chic. Thus, proving that there is not style statement out there that she cannot slay.

For an outing in Mumbai today, Nora was snapped by the paparazzi in a stylish ensemble. Nora wore a white tie-around crop top and skin-tight denims. The midriff-baring white top featured a backless cross-ribbon detailing, which Nora tied around her waist from front to back, and a strap halter neckline.

Nora Fatehi in a tie-around white crop top and denims(Varinder Chawla)

The light blue denim pants had a frayed hemline and a silhouette that accentuated the star's curves. Nora wore the pants with a Gucci logo embellished belt.

Nora wore the pants with a Gucci logo embellished belt.(Varinder Chawla)

She rounded off her ensemble with a pair of peep-toe black sandals and a blue Chanel 19 handbag with gold and silver-tone chain.

Nora Fatehi snapped in Andheri.(Varinder Chawla)

If you loved the luxury bag that Nora carried with her ensemble, we have some news for you – it comes at a whopping price of ₹4,25,334 (GBP 4,130).

The Chanel 19 handbag(chanel.com)

Nora chose large gold hoop earrings and a black face mask to accessorise her classic white top and denim combo. She left her locks open in a side parting.

Nora accessorised her outfit with large gold hoop earrings.(Varinder Chawla)

For make-up, she opted for a matte pink lip shade, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, a light hint of blush on the cheeks and highlighted face.

This is not the first time that Nora has wowed us with her sartorial picks. The diva's Instagram is full of glamorous looks. From embellished pantsuits to stunning bodycon dresses, Nora loves flaunting her diverse style. Scroll down to see the Dilbar Girl's recent glamorous looks:

On the work front, Nora Fatehi will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

