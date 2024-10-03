Nora Fatehi's monochrome airport look offers styling tips on how to transform any outfit

Nora Fatehi has been serving standout looks lately. After her show-stopping, chic warm-toned outfit at the Louis Vuitton show for Paris Fashion Week, her airport look is another trendy ensemble that features an edgy and sporty athleisure style. This impeccable streetwear styling isn’t just perfect for airport looks, it’s also ideal for casual outings when you want to bring that extra oomph to the table. Let’s decode this look and understand the styling rules through this snazzy outfit. Nora Fatehi is back from France and serving back to back fresh looks.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's Paris Fashion Week look of bodycon dress, suede boots, and coat is a stunning inspiration for winter OOTD

More about Nora’s look

Nora Fatehi donned a black, fitted crop top with a round neckline and layered it with a colour-blocked jacket that enriched the sporty allure of her outfit. The neutral colour palette was prominent throughout her ensemble. To co-ordinate with the jacket, she wore glossy black jogger pants with a straight-leg fit. The pants had broad white horizontal strips to match the colour-blocked jacket. The base of the pants transitioned from solid, leathery black to grey, adorned with the Louis Vuitton monogram.

The recurrent colours tie the outfit together cohesively. No sporty streetwear look is complete without oversized sunglasses. While handbags are not generally paired with streetwear, this outfit combines a classy bag with a funky, edgy ensemble, mirroring the idea that experimentation is essential to nail the styling game.

Styling lessons from this look

One of the key takeaways for your next sartorial inspiration from Nora’s airport look is that you can never go wrong with monochromes and neutrals. Monochrome is timeless and classic, and even if you opt for more than one colour, make sure it's recurrent and has another clothing item to pair with it. Like here, Nora’s jacket perfectly matches the statement jogger pants. Colours like black and white are inherently classy due to their minimalist appeal.

Another styling lesson is the understanding of proportions. Nora opted for a well-fitted, sleek crop top along with a comparatively baggy jacket and pants. The contrast of relaxed-fitting pieces with a sleek, curve-hugging top adds effortless visual interest. Lastly, athleisure clothing isn’t solely reserved for the gym. Style them effortlessly, as Nora did by making jogger pants look glam in her outfit. Anytime you find yourself struggling for ideas to jazz up your outfits, try out these tips to create a look that takes little effort but still stuns all the same.