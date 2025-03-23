On Kangana Ranaut's birthday, 8 sarees that prove she is queen of six yards: Cotton drapes to silk elegance

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut celebrates her 38th birthday today, March 23. The actor-turned-politician is known for an impressive collection of sarees that range from designer drapes to simple cotton six yards that are equally steal-worthy. On her birthday, we decided to look at some of her striking looks in the classic Indian sarees, which prove she is the queen of six yards. Kangana Ranaut dazzles with her stunning saree looks.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor's boss babe look in a stylish suit to Malaika Arora's soft feminine energy; see the best-dressed celebs

Turning political fashion stylish

Kangana Ranaut's elegant cotton drapes for her Parliamentary duties. (PTI)

After winning the Lok Sabha election in her home state of Himachal Pradesh last year, Kangana Ranaut's Parliamentary fashion diaries have been about rocking the six yards with the utmost elegance. From a soft green cotton drape with a sleeveless blouse and a pastel blue chiffon embroidered saree with a matching half-sleeve blouse to the grey cotton drape, Kangana's looks are a testament to her steal-worthy ethnic style repertoire, which is full of gorgeous ensembles.

Regal opulence

Serving regal elegance dressed in an opulent ensemble and extravagant jewels, Kangana looks breathtaking in this look. Here, she wears a drape by the designer label Rimple & Harpreet. The blush pink six yards comes decked in delicate zari work and floral embroidery. She complemented it with a maroon velvet embroidered blouse, a choker necklace, earrings, a statement ring, a side-parted bun, and minimal glam.

Retro chic

Embracing the retro aesthetic, Kangna wore this gorgeous pink cotton saree adorned with delicate rose embroidery and grey-pink dual borders. She paired the six yards with a puff-sleeve blouse, a pearl choker necklace, pearl earrings, rings, a messy bun, and minimal makeup featuring soft pink lips, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing highlighter.

The classic white and red drape

Kangana was a vision to behold in this classic white and red silk drape from the designer label Yaksi Deepthi Reddy. She paired the six yards of grace with a contrasting cream silk blouse featuring delicate threadwork, half-length sleeves, and a plunging neckline. Lastly, a Kundan and pearl necklace, loose tresses, minimal glam, and a dainty red bindi rounded off her ethnic look.

Soft feminine elegance

Known for her fierce fashion choices, Kangana embraced a soft feminine style statement in this gorgeous summer-ready baby blue chiffon drape decked with a floral pattern. She paired the six yards with a sleeveless plunging neck blouse, layered necklaces, dainty hoop earrings, rings, loose tresses, and minimal makeup.

Simple drapes with a statement blouse

In this ethnic look, Kangana draped herself in a classic white cotton saree decked with gold thread embroidery. She enhanced the simple look with a contrasting sindoori red statement blouse featuring gold and green gota patti work and a plunging V neckline. She styled the ensemble with sunglasses, a choker necklace, earrings, a black top handle bag, and a statement ring.