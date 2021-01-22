Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration
The United States' peaceful transition of power included a spotlight on fashion on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in at the U.S. Capitol, both sporting American designers.
Harris, the first woman, the first Black person and the first Asian American to hold the office, chose Black designers for the historic moment.
At the Capitol she wore a mid-length purple coat and matching dress from New York-based designer Christopher John Rogers. On Wednesday evening, she is set to wear an outfit from Los Angeles-based Sergio Hudson.
"Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment," Rogers posted on Instagram.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama joined Harris in wearing shades of purple - a color of the American women's suffrage movement, but also one that many observers interpreted as a symbol of unity between the Democrat "blue states" and Republican "red states" of the country, a theme of the ceremony.
First lady Jill Biden wore an ocean blue dress and overcoat embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals by Alexandra O'Neill from New York label Markarian. The color was chosen "to signify trust, confidence, and stability," the designer said. To fight the COVID-19 pandemic her outfit included a matching silk face mask.
Both Biden and Harris' husband Doug Emhoff wore suits by classic American designer Ralph Lauren, who also outfits the U.S. Olympic teams. "Now is the time to come together with love and understanding," Lauren wrote on Twitter.
Harris completed her look with her signature pearls, which observers say is a nod to sisterhood and her membership of Alpha Kappa Alpha - the first black Greek-letter sorority - at Howard University in Washington, D.C.
The sorority and a Facebook group with more than 450,000 members urged women to wear pearls on Wednesday to celebrate the first female U.S. Vice President.
Lady Gaga performed the national anthem in a dress by French label Schiaparelli, which is led by Texan Daniel Roseberry, highlighted by a giant gold dove brooch.
"A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other," the entertainer wrote on Twitter. Senator Bernie Sanders made a fashion statement of a different sort, in a casual coat with massive, striped wooly mittens.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pearls, purple and American designers mark a new U.S. administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden inauguration ceremony: Celebrities amp up their fashion game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Passion and fashion: Lady Gaga's powerful anthem at US Presidential inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoodie is having a moment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stylistas snuggle up in turtlenecks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden's Inauguration Day outfits and their significance
- From the moment she arrived in Washington DC to the closing ceremony of the Inauguration Day, FLOTUS Dr Jill Biden has been making sartorial statements which are also slyly giving out some important messages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday plays 'wannabe Kendall Jenner' in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tonal layering: Key FW 21 trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone's off-duty looks are all about neon colours and quirky prints
- During the recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Deepika Padukone wore some of the most impeccable casual looks which inspired us to up our sartorial game as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Vice President Kamala Harris makes history in purple attire by black designer
- For her swearing-in ceremony, the first female Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris made a statement in her purple monotone attire that was made by a black queer designer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sartori’s sartorial sorcery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vogue to release new Kamala Harris cover after controversy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris brings in new style of power dressing with blazers and sneakers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dubs herself 'updo expert', shares glamorous selfie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Mandira Bedi is ready to exercise jaise bhi kaise bhi, even on trampoline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox