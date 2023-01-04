Planning to colour your hair? Here are some dos and don'ts to keep in mind

Over the years, hair colour has evolved to become a statement of personal expression. One of the major modifications you can make to your look to freshen it up is colouring your hair. While it's become easy to switch your hair colour with the dazzling range of options in the market, it’s also important to know the right way of colouring your hair so that you can achieve that long-desired Pinterest look. Before committing totally to a radical change in appearance, it is crucial to thoroughly analyse each aspect, including preparation, the actual hair colouring process, and aftercare. (Also read: How to make your coloured hair last longer )

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Heena Dalvi, Celebrity Stylist and National Technical Head, Godrej Professional, shares her top dos and don'ts to keep in mind for a healthy and beautiful hair colour look.

Dos of hair colour:

1. Choose a hairstylist you trust

No matter what hair colour you choose, the final look depends on your hairstylist. Hair colour is a nuanced art, with every hair colour professional putting their spin on it. You and your hairstylist need to be in sync about the end piece that you desire. It’s always a good idea to ask your stylist to show pictures of hair colour looks they have curated in the past to be sure of what you are investing in. Ask questions about what type of colour they would be using and what technique would they use to apply the colour. It helps to be aware of the process of colouring your hair.

2. Know what you want before you make the appointment

While it's fun to be spontaneous and play with your hair colour, it can also be a gamble. If you are sure you want to get your hair coloured, it doesn’t hurt to do your research and play off that. You can keep a few reference images to show your hairstylist for inspiration to create a similar look if not the same. You can also opt for trending looks like the Ombreyage hair colour which is the latest style statement of the season.

3. Invest in aftercare

To maintain your hair colour, it’s crucial to invest in good aftercare practices. One of the topmost tips is to wash your hair with cold or lukewarm water. Hot water may cause more colour to bleed out by opening up the hair cuticle and making the hair colour lose its brilliance. Another point to note is to use sulphate-free haircare products as they are a lot gentler and prevent the stripping of natural oils thus protecting your coloured hair. Better yet, a colour-protecting shampoo works wonders in preventing hair colour from fading.

Don'ts of hair colour:

1. Resist the urge to take on big colour projects without professional help

When it comes to colouring your hair, your best bet is to go to a professional hairstylist. It can be tempting to use the box dye and have a DIY makeover but it can get messy, uneven and fades quickly. Salon hair colour formulas are less trying on your hair strands compared to box dye. Professional products keep you from damaging your hair and overusing chemicals. Moreover, a professional stylist can ensure correct application to ensure the best results.

2. Don’t expose your coloured hair to high temperatures

Avoid or limit the use of heat styling on coloured hair. Excessive use of straighteners, curlers or even blow-dryers doesn’t just affect the overall health of your hair, it can cause your hair colour to lose vibrancy. The heat disrupts the outer protective layer of your hair and allows the dye to bleed out. The same stands true for washing hair with hot water which dries up your hair and makes it look dull. When you do heat style your hair, it's imperative to only use the lowest heat settings along with a heat protectant. While a heat protectant can make a big difference and the time it takes for your hair colour to fade, going heatless is the only way to avoid fading.

3. Do not wash your hair for 72 hours

After colouring your hair, it’s important to not wash your hair for at least 72 hours. Hair cuticles are opened when you colour your hair to let the pigment seep into the hair shaft. It takes hair cuticles 3 days to fully close up and washing your hair before that would leak the colour. The longer you wait to wash your hair the deeper the colour would set in on your tresses.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter