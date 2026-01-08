Prada launches chai-scented perfume with notes of sandalwood and cardamom, it costs…

The love tea drinkers have for a piping-hot cup of chai is simply unmatched and unconditional. Every mood swing, major to minor crisis, deadline or celebration somehow finds its way back to tea, like star-crossed lovers; for the answer to all tension supposedly lies in the rich flavours of tea. What if you can make your favourite beverage your signature scent? Prada launches a perfume which is chai-scented. (Picture credit: Instagram/prada)

Here's some news for chai loyalists that will leave them grinning from ear to ear and sitting up straight. Prada has launched a chai-scented perfume. Joining the unisex collection of Les Infusions, the tea-inspired perfume is called Infusion de Santal Chai.

Prada announces chai scent

On January 7, Prada announced the launch on their official social media handles with a video featuring their signature brown-hued perfume bottle, accompanied by visuals of creamy tea spilling over a sandalwood bark, with green cardamom pods in the background. According to the official Prada Beauty website, the fragrance belongs to the woody and milky family, with key notes including: Chai Latte Accord, Sandalwood, Citrus, Musks​

The description of the fragrance: “Infusion de Santal Chai unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cosy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks.”

This means, from this scent, you can expect a warm, cosy woody scent note, which comes from sandalwood, with hints of chai spices.

How much it cost

Prada's official website listed it at 190 dollars. (Picture credit: prada-beauty.com)

As per the official website, the perfume is listed at $190, which is approximately ₹17,083, positioning the product as a luxury item with a high-end price tag.

Previous inspiration from Indian elements



This is not the first time a Prada luxury item has drawn inspiration from India. Although the previous one was riddled with controversy. In Milan, models walked the runway wearing sandals, resembling traditional Kolhapuri chappals. It drew criticism, with many accusing Prada of cultural appropriation. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor too took a dig, sharing an Instagram story of herself wearing Kolhapuris with the direct caption, "Sorry not prada, but my OG kolkalhipuri’ showcasing her support for traditional craft.

