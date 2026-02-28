Priyanka Chopra rocks back to back stunning looks for The Bluff promotions. Here are our top 5

Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her latest Hollywood release, The Bluff at various chat shows and events. So far, she has stunned her fans with multiple gorgeous looks, all homages to pirates and her role from the movie, in some way. Priyanka Chopra has been serving great looks all week. Today, we list the top five looks of the actor from her fresh round of promotions. Did your favourite make the cut? Black number for Jimmy Fallon

Trush Priyanka to bring her A-game always for a meet-up with Jimmy Fallon. Every time that she has been on the show, she has served killed looks and this time was no exception. The stylists behind the look were Wayman and Micah and the dress was by Epuzer. 2. The Bluff premiere

For the premiere last week, Priyanka came in with full force. Rocking the corset from the movie itself, she paired it with a stunning brown skirt, giving her edgy look from the movie a glam update. 3. The premiere afterparty

This was likely Priyanka's top 5 looks of all time, not just for this round of promotions. Priyanka wore a bright yellow Gaurav Gupta number, his version of a flowy, ethereal saree. She wore a veil over her head, giving her desi side all the spotlight. 4. The pirate bride

For a round of media interviews with co-star Karl Urban, Priyanka rocked the sexiest bridal-inspired white dress by Savannah Rose. The ivory fitted gown features a ruched bodice and high-neck lace overlay with a bold chest cutout. The silhouette hugs the waist and hips, flowing into a sheer ruffled hem with a thigh-high slit. Delicate straps and strappy heels enhance its modern, romantic elegance, while sunglasses add an edgy finish effortlessly. 5. The orange layers