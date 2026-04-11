Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look as new global brand ambassador for Bentley, serves effortless elegance

Bentley is a British designer, manufacturer, and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs. They have announced Priyanka Chopra as their new global brand ambassador. The announcement marks the beginning of a new collaboration between the actor-producer and the luxury automobile company . The announcement is accompanied by a new campaign set to launch this weekend, with an extended film scheduled to premiere in the coming weeks.

Priyanka Chopra consistently amazes fans with her impeccable fashion sense. From the red carpet to brand ambassador events, wedding functions to movies, Priyanka’s looks serve as an inspiration. Bentley on April 10 announced Priyanka as their new global brand ambassador, and her debut look wowed social media. ​Also read | Priyanka Chopra's pool day was all about bikinis, kachi keri, video calling Malti Marie and Nick Jonas. See pics

Bentley and Priyanka Chopra, in an Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared the announcement and pictures. The post was captioned “Bentley is incredibly proud to announce Priyanka Chopra Jonas as our new global brand ambassador. An internationally recognised actor, producer and entrepreneur, Priyanka is the embodiment of the Bentley spirit and mindset.”

Priyanka Chopra’s look In the black-and-white pictures, Priyanka was spotted in a full-length trench coat, likely in a neutral beige tone. It features a wide lapel collar, double-breasted buttons, and a tie-up belt cinching the waist — giving structure and a flattering silhouette. The slightly open front adds a relaxed vibe to her look. The trench is styled as a standalone statement piece, almost dress-like. The fit is tailored at the waist and fluid at the bottom, creating an elongated frame.

Priyanka sported a soft waves hairstyle with a side part, left open for a natural, effortless glam look. The minimal makeup, paired with a radiant smile, keeps the focus on the outfit. Priyanka did not sport any heavy accessories — keeping it clean and luxe. The way she holds some papers in one of the photos adds a casual, confident, almost cinematic feel tot he photoshoot – she is giving a classic old-Hollywood meets modern power dressing vibe, looking effortless, polished, and subtly sultry.