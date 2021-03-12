Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth ₹2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
Priyanka Chopra is currently spending time in London with husband Nick Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor who has been staying in London for a long time now due to work commitments has been turning the streets of the chilly city into her personal ramp walk sessions. Be it a walk with her adorable dogs, a casual stroll with her mother or just a romantic hand-in-hand errand run with husband, Priyanka has been telling us the right way to beat the cold in style.
Nick and Priyanka were recently snapped during a coffee run in the city and saying that the two looked stunning together would be an understatement. For her day out, Priyanka opted to wear the sweater that her mother knitted for her. She teamed the turtle neck jumper with a pair of black jeggings. The Miss World 2000 topped off her look with a puffer jacket. To complete the attire and save herself from the cold, she stepped into a pair of ankle-length boots.
For her accessories, she wore a cross-body tan bag, statement drop earrings and a pair of brown-hued sunnies. Priyanka completed the look with minimal makeup including a plum coloured lipstick. Nick, on the other hand, opted for a black sweatshirt which he teamed with a pair of black pyjamas and a dark blue jacket. He completed his look with a dad cap and a pair of white sneakers.
Coming back to Priyanka's accessories, let us tell you a little more about them. The Sky Is Pink actor carried a Burberry medium leather TB bag that is worth ₹1,80,913 (USD 2,490). The shoes that she wore were from the shelves of the luxury brand Dior and are worth ₹76,201 (GBP 750).
Check out some of the other street looks that Priyanka has been rocking in London:
On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming projects which include films The Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves and Text For You. She has also started shooting for her web series Citadel.
