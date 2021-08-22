Radhika Apte teams 3.7k monotone bikini set with trench coat for an ultra-chic shoot

Monotone swimsuits will never go out of style. A monotone bikini set is always an accurate pick for a beach outing or a pool day, no matter the time or season. And no one understands this better than Radhika Apte. You just have to look at her latest pictures from her photoshoot, and you will know what we mean.

Radhika took to Instagram today to share pictures from an ultra-sexy and glamorous shoot. Her fans on Instagram were impressed by the smoking hot look sported by the actor. She posted the images with just an owl emoticon as the caption.

The bikini set that Radhika wore for the shoot is from the shelves of the swimwear brand Ookioh. The set will cost you less than ₹4k. The actor paired it with a black trench coat, giving it an edgy twist with boss lady vibes.

Take a look at the pictures:

Radhika wore a triangle top featuring barely-there straps and a gathered front. It also featured a metal clasp on the front. The top is a perfect look for the days you want to look glam on the beach while putting in minimal effort.

The Parched star teamed the bikini top with high-waist bottoms with high-cut seams, offering just the right amount of coverage. The bikini top and the bottoms are worth USD 50 each. The set will cost you approximately ₹3,718.

Radhika teamed the bikini set with a faux leather black trench coat featuring yellow stripes on the long sleeves and notch lapel collar. She accessorised the ensemble with two statement-worthy chunky gold chains.

Radhika left her locks open with the attire in a sleeked back look. She chose minimal make-up, on-fleek eyebrows, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks to complete her glam.

What do you think about her outfit?

