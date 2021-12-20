Ranveer Singh slays cardigan trend at '83 promos. We are loving his winter style

Cardigans have evolved throughout fashion history's timeline as a timeless garment that can be as masculine or feminine as one wants and then there is Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who believes in gender fluidity and can carry off any ensemble with sartorial elegance, gender no bar. During the promotions of his upcoming sports film, '83, Ranveer was seen slaying the cardigan trend and we are loving his winter style.

Making us swoon over his smoking hot cowboy avatar during the promotions of ‘83, Ranveer donned oversized cardigans and his effortlessly chic style is versatile winter fashion goals for men. The Internet is currently flooding with pictures from his recent photoshoots and fans can’t keep calm.

In one set of pictures, Ranveer is seen donning a black turtleneck, tucked inside a pair of spotless white bellbottom pants and they were layered with a brown base cardigan that sported ethnic prints all over. Completing his attire with a tan brown cowboy hat from The V Renaissance and a pair of black pointed-toe boots from Balmain, Ranveer accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses and a ring from Louis Vuitton, along with a chain from Kichu.

Striking funky poses for the camera, Ranveer looked at home with his eccentric quirky fashion style. In another set of pictures, the Bollywood hunk was seen donning a white turtleneck, tucked inside a pair of grey bellbottom pants and layered with a bandana jacquard cardigan that came in grey colour and was crafted in cashmere.

The oversized cardigan came with a shawl collar and was decorated with geometric jacquard motifs, real horn buttons and multicolour fringed trimming. Completing his attire with a black cowboy hat from Brixton and a pair of black boots from Saint Laurent, Ranveer accessorised his look with a pair of black sunglasses from Percy Lau and a finger ring from Louis Vuitton.

The cardigans are credited to luxury Italian label Alanui that boasts of colourful jacquard knitwear, including hooded styles, oversized cashmere cardigans, cable-knit sweaters and cozy blankets that are perfect travel companion and pay homage to Native American iconography. Ranveer Singh was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Eka Lakhani, Fatima Baluch and Arzoo Nagraik.

