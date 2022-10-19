Rent, flaunt, return, repeat

The great Indian wedding is always a memorable affair. From location, menu to décor, grandeur is the key. And the most important of it all is the perfect outfit. Even if it’s worn only once in their lifetime, people spend a fortune on their dream wedding couture. However, with the rise of sustainable fashion, more and more people are opting for reusable alternatives that are also budget-friendly. One such option is renting clothes and jewellery online for weddings and festive occasions.

An upward trend

While the industry of online fashion rental is still at a nascent stage, it’s witnessing an uptick year after year. According to the Market Data Forecast, the global online fashion rental market is set to almost double, from just over $1B in 2021 to more than $2B by 2026. Analysts predict India’s online fashion rental market will grow at a faster than average global pace over the next few years.

“Until a few years ago, there weren’t many options. Every new occasion meant either repeating outfits or buying new ones. It is expensive and unsustainable. Moreover, storage is a hassle. Rental fashion is the perfect solution,” says Aanchal Saini, CEO at Flyrobe, an online fashion rental service that caters to almost all metro cities.

Players in the industry

“At Flyrobe, a user rents a designer piece of clothing for an occasion at 10–15% of the MRP. For example, if a Sabyasachi lehenga costs ₹5,00,000, the rental price will be somewhere between ₹50,000- ₹56,000,” informs Saini. The popular categories at Flyrobe include clothes and jewellery for weddings and wedding-related occasions, including pre-wedding shoots for both men and women, along with their festive collection.

Another player in the same space is The Clothing Rental, which delivers across India. “From wedding lehengas, gowns, maternity shoot gowns to tuxedos, men’s wear suits, sherwanis and kurta pajamas for the festivities, we have it all under varied brands and designers,” says Shilpa Bhatia, founder.

Meanwhile, The Stylease, also available pan-India, rents out high-end Indian outfits and accessories for 8-10% of the retail value for a period of four to eight days. Here, you can not only rent but also put your clothes on rent. “We consign clothes from designers as well as individuals. We share 40-50% of the rental amount with the person who gave us the outfit,” says Jheal Shah, CEO. The price ranges from ₹2,500 for an Indo-western festive outfit to over ₹50,000 for high-end designer lehengas.

The process

Users can visit the websites or stores to book in advance. The product is altered to fit and after a quality check, delivered. “In cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, where we have stores, you can pick up your order right away. If you’re renting for your wedding, make an advance booking due to high demand,” says Saini.

There is also a refundable security deposit that is charged along with the rental, which in most cases is equal to the rent amount. The charge covers the company against loss or damage and also ensures timely returns. The standard rental period varies from three to four days with an option to extend the booking at added cost.