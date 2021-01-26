Republic Day Special: The tricolour of unity
Republic Day allows us a moment to pause and reflect on the ideals enshrined by our forefathers in the sacrosanct governing document, The Preamble. A reckoning moment in history when India, being a culturally and religiously diverse nation came together and agreed on the principles of one nation, one people.
Despite a pandemic, as we gear up for the 72nd Republic Day, it is time to embrace the spirit of patriotism by sashaying in the hues of the tricolour. The saffron colour in the national flag indicates the strength and courage of the country, while white specifies peace and truth with the Dharma Chakra. And the green expresses the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. We have compiled a selection of ensembles in saffron, white and green that together make the unique tricolour.
Featuring: Singer-actor Jasbir Jassi, model Hamid Barkzi, Parisa, influencer Sone Kanwar, actor Sapna Dutta, models Manpreet Singh, Amaani Sharma and Anita Sharma
Styling: Harinder Singh
Location: Taj Palace, New Delhi
Production: Ruchika Garg, Prerna Gauba Sibbal, Neharika Sharma, Ishita Trikha
Hair: Mohd Imran
Makeup: Shilpa Malhotra
Outfits: Shantanu & Nikhil, Asha Gautam, 1469 Janpath, Deepa Sondhi, Raamani Apparels
Shoes for Hamid: Artimen
Concept and direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: PM Modi's special turban is a gift from Jamnagar royal family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Dior tarot for uncertain times at Paris Haute Couture Week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 letters which redefine Indianness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couture steeped in Tarot symbolism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's WFH look includes stunning shirt worth ₹27k and comfy lowers
- One of Priyanka Chopra's Work From Home looks garnered more attention than the rest. Her fans loved her dark copper coloured formal blouse which she accessorised with statement gold jewellery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khadi fashion show organised in Lucknow on UP Divas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunsets and abstract prints: Alaya F stuns in shirt and mini shorts worth ₹16k
- For a recent photoshoot, Alaya F donned a gorgeous abstract print co-ord set and looked absolutely breathtaking in it. The actor added her own touch to the outfit by the way she styled it, we are taking notes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding
- Silver kaliras and an off-white lehenga is what fashion designer Natasha Dalal opted to wear on her wedding day. The groom Varun Dhawan also twinned with his childhood sweetheart and wore a sherwani in the same colour. The couple of the hour looked like royalty on their special day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja uses these 3 hair care products for “romantic, sexy” tresses
- Watch: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spills the beans on her 3 favourite hair care products for the times she wants to be 'romantic' or when she opts to be 'less fancy' in this ‘Vanity Vignettes’ video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan shares tips for shiny, healthy and dandruff-free hair in winters
- Hina Khan recently shared a video in which the actor gave extremely useful tips for improving the hair health especially during winter season. Get ready with your notepads and pen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bella Hadid returns to social media: Took some time away to reflect and learn
- After a short hiatus from social media, Bella Hadid made a return and penned a heartfelt note about mental health. "I am only here to be an instrument of peace and love," it read.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi shows how to own the night in ₹1 lakh thigh-slit black dress
- For her recent outing in Dubai, Nora Fatehi opted to wear a stunning black velvet full-sleeved dress that also featured a thigh-high slit. The actor's gown is the epitome of modern luxury.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kirti Kulhari's tri-tiered midi, co-ords, deconstructed top amp up fashion game
- From nerdy minimalist look to contemporary chic, The Girl on The Train actor Kirti Kulhari serves a slew of fashionable styles that are a must-have for this year's Spring-Summer wardrobe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan in ₹4k midriff-flaunting monokini is beachwear goals in Maldives
- The fashionista and fitness freak Sara Ali Khan has been sharing some picturesque views from the Maldives and serving us with bookmark-worthy holiday fashion. Her latest pictures in a sustainable monokini are no different.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A love letter to British youth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox