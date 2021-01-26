IND USA
Fabrics such as handwoven silk, cotton and linen with floral threadwork for women, and elegant bandhgala for men in olive green evokes patriotism and love for the country. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
fashion

Republic Day Special: The tricolour of unity

Soul-nourishing hues of saffron, white and green — there is an unspoken dress code that defines Republic Day for us Indians. The colours convey the sacredness of the ideas, ambitions and values of our country. In our diversity, there’s beauty, strength and pride.
By Swati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Republic Day allows us a moment to pause and reflect on the ideals enshrined by our forefathers in the sacrosanct governing document, The Preamble. A reckoning moment in history when India, being a culturally and religiously diverse nation came together and agreed on the principles of one nation, one people.

Despite a pandemic, as we gear up for the 72nd Republic Day, it is time to embrace the spirit of patriotism by sashaying in the hues of the tricolour. The saffron colour in the national flag indicates the strength and courage of the country, while white specifies peace and truth with the Dharma Chakra. And the green expresses the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land. We have compiled a selection of ensembles in saffron, white and green that together make the unique tricolour.

Featuring: Singer-actor Jasbir Jassi, model Hamid Barkzi, Parisa, influencer Sone Kanwar, actor Sapna Dutta, models Manpreet Singh, Amaani Sharma and Anita Sharma

Styling: Harinder Singh

Location: Taj Palace, New Delhi

Production: Ruchika Garg, Prerna Gauba Sibbal, Neharika Sharma, Ishita Trikha

Hair: Mohd Imran

Makeup: Shilpa Malhotra

Outfits: Shantanu & Nikhil, Asha Gautam, 1469 Janpath, Deepa Sondhi, Raamani Apparels

Shoes for Hamid: Artimen

Concept and direction: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Jasbir Jassi brings alive the charm of an indigenous weave with the khaddar he is adorning. The shawl with gold thread embroidery carries on its back the lore of folktales and exquisite craftsmanship of Punjab. His kesari turban celebrates the warrior tradition of Sikhs. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
Parisa’s dupatta in kesari and basanti colours is teamed with a kurta in ikka baagh pattern. The buti gotta patti work adds a festive vibe. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
This Republic Day, you could choose the ethnic route in elegant, pristine white garments. Hamid Barkzi wears a stylish white shirt kurta in knit fabric with embroidered crest. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
Amaani Sharma dons the picture perfect white chikankari anarkali with beads and cut-dana embellishments. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
Manpreet Singh’s elegant bandhgala in olive green, paired with a matching turban, stands out. Layer your look with vibrant shawls in similar shades. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
Sone Kanwar’s ethnic look soak in the spirit of nationalism with earthy tones of green that connect us to our roots. (Photo: Ichit Anand)
