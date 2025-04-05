Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rose pink lipsticks: One swipe for those rosy lips in minutes; Our top 8 picks for you

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 05, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Rose pink lipsticks add a magical touch to your lips by giving you a rosy look and keeping them that much-needed blush. Here are our top 8 picks.

Suggestions included in this article

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Every girl's vanity kit has a pink lipstick, for obvious reasons. From the teenage days, there is a pink shade that all of us love unconditionally. Be it a girly pink shade for your daily college commute, a rose pink lipstick shade for your daily office wear, or a magenta shade for your party nights, there is a pink shade we all swear by.

Best rose pink lipsticks for women
Best rose pink lipsticks for women

And if you wish to give your lips a rosy look and feel, a rose pink lipstick shade is what you need in your beauty arsenal. In case, choosing the right rosy pink lipstick shade feels like a job, we are here to help!

We have rounded a list of best rose pink lipsticks for you. Choose one as per your skin tone and get that rosy look.

Loading Suggestions...

1.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Satin Finish Smooth & Soft Matte Lipstick 3 g - Hush Rose
Loading Suggestions...

Give your lips that mush-needed rosy glow with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Satin Finish Lipstick inHush Rose. The ultra-smooth, soft matte formula of this lipstick glides on effortlessly, delivering intense colour with a weightless feel. Its satin finish enhances your lips with a touch of elegance, while the long-lasting formula ensures all-day wear without drying. This lipstick is perfect for any occasion, and is your go-to for a sophisticated, polished look. Amplify your makeup routine with this timeless shade!

Specifications

Finish:
Satin, Soft Matte
Texture:
Smooth & Lightweight
Pigmentation:
High-impact colour
Longevity:
Long-lasting wear
Weight:
3g
Shade:
Hush Rose (Muted Rose Pink)
Click Here to Buy

2.

Elizabeth Arden Creamy High Impact Lipstick With vitamin E - Virtuous Rose
Loading Suggestions...

Drench your lips in moisture and colour with Elizabeth Arden’s Creamy High Impact Lipstick inVirtuous Rose. This lipstick is infused with vitamin E, that nourishes your lips while providing bold, high-impact pigment. The rich, creamy texture of this lipstick glides on effortlessly, leaving a velvety smooth finish that feels great on lips. Be it for daytime elegance or an evening glam-up, this shade is your perfect beauty companion.

Specifications

Enriched with: Vitamin E for hydration Texture:
Creamy and smooth
Finish:
Velvety with a natural sheen Longevity: Comfortable, long-lasting wear
Weight:
Standard lipstick size
Shade:
Virtuous Rose (Soft Rosy Pink)
Click Here to Buy

3.

M.A.C MACximal Matte Mini Long Lasting Lipstick - Mehr 608
Loading Suggestions...

Here comes the favourite lipstick of all times, the iconic M.A.C Matte Lipstick inMehr 608. This lipstick comes in a mini size for beauty on the go! The highly pigmented formula of this lipstick delivers a rich, long-lasting matte finish without drying out your lips. Its smooth glide and lightweight feel make its application effortless, while the flattering dusty rose hue complements all skin tones. Perfect for all-day wear, this lipstick is a must-have for every makeup enthusiast.

Specifications

Finish:
Ultra-matte
Pigmentation:
Intense, high-impact color
Texture:
Smooth and lightweight
Longevity:
Long-lasting, non-drying
Size:
Mini
Shade:
Mehr 608 (Muted Mauve Pink)
Click Here to Buy

4.

Estee Lauder Pure Color Longwear Matte Lipstick - Rebellious Rose 420
Loading Suggestions...

Unleash your bold side with Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Longwear Matte Lipstick inRebellious Rose 420. This luxurious matte formula glides on effortlessly, delivering intense colour payoff that lasts for hours. Its lightweight, non-drying texture ensures comfortable wear, while the flattering rose hue enhances your natural beauty. Be it a power meeting or a night out, this lipstick keeps you looking stunning and confident.

Specifications

Finish:
Soft-matte
Texture:
Lightweight and smooth
Pigmentation:
Rich, bold color payoff
Longevity:
Long-lasting wear
Weight:
Standard lipstick size
Shade:
Rebellious Rose 420 (Deep Rose)
Click Here to Buy

5.

SHISEIDO TechnoSatin Weightless Long-Lasting Full-Coverage Gel Lipstick - Voltage Rose 408
Loading Suggestions...

Experience weightless luxury with Shiseido’s TechnoSatin Lipstick inVoltage Rose 408. This innovative gel-based formula delivers full coverage with a lightweight feel, ensuring all-day comfort. The satin finish adds a soft sheen while keeping lips hydrated. Perfect for those who love bold colour with a barely-there sensation, this lipstick redefines modern elegance with its long-lasting, high-performance wear.

Specifications

Formula:
Gel-based, full coverage
Finish:
Satin sheen
Texture:
Ultra-lightweight
Longevity:
Long-wearing, non-drying
Weight:
Standard lipstick size
Click Here to Buy

6.

M.A.C Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour 5 ml - Pink Roses
Loading Suggestions...

Get that soft-focus, blurred lip look with M.A.C Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour inPink Roses. This liquid lipstick combines a mousse-like texture with a weightless matte finish, creating a dreamy, airbrushed effect. Infused with moisture-coated powders, it keep your lips hydrated while delivering a beautiful pop of pink. This lipstick is smudge-resistant and long-wearing, becoming a perfect companion for a soft yet striking look.

Specifications

Texture:
Mousse-like, lightweight
Finish:
Soft-matte, blurred effect
Pigmentation:
Buildable colour payoff
Longevity:
Long-lasting, smudge-resistant
Shade:
Pink Roses (Delicate Pink)
Volume:
5ml
Click Here to Buy

7.

Huda Beauty Lip Blush Creamy Transfer-Proof Lip & Cheek Stain 6ml - Rosy Kiss
Loading Suggestions...

Meet your multitasking beauty essential, Huda Beauty Lip Blush inRosy Kiss! Its creamy, transfer-proof formula doubles as a lip and cheek stain, giving a soft-focus matte finish that lasts all day. This lipstick is lightweight and hydrating, that blends seamlessly for a natural flush of colour. Apply it on your lips or cheeks, this versatile lip shade is perfect for creating a fresh, effortless look.

Specifications

Formula:
Creamy, transfer-proof
Texture:
Lightweight and blendable
Finish:
Soft-matte
Multi-use:
Lip & Cheek stain Longevity: Long-lasting, comfortable wear
Volume:
6ml
Click Here to Buy

8.

LAURA MERCIER Rouge Essentiel Long Lasting Silky Creme Lipstick - A La Rose
Loading Suggestions...

When you need a lipstick where luxury meets longevity, stay hello to Laura Mercier’s Rouge Essentiel Lipstick inA La Rose. The silky crème formula of this lipstick offers intense colour payoff with a feather-light feel, ensuring all-day comfort. The hydrating formula of this lipstick glides effortlessly, leaving lips smooth and defined. The perfect blend of bold colour and sophisticated shine, this lipstick is your ultimate go-to for a polished and timeless look.

Specifications

Texture:
Silky crème, smooth application
Finish:
Satin with a soft sheen
Pigmentation:
High-impact, full coverage
Longevity:
Long-lasting, comfortable wear
Weight:
Standard lipstick size
Shade:
A La Rose (Classic Rosy Pink)
Click Here to Buy

More lipstick shades for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top three features of best rose pink lipsticks:

Best LipstickFinishSkin TypeBest For
ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Satin Finish Smooth & Soft Matte Lipstick - Hush RoseSatin MatteAll Skin TypesSoft, Everyday Wear
Elizabeth Arden Creamy High Impact Lipstick - Virtuous RoseCreamyDry to Normal
Hydrating, High-Impact Color
M.A.C MACximal Matte Mini Long Lasting Lipstick - Mehr 608MatteAll Skin TypesLong-Lasting, Bold Look
Estee Lauder Pure Color Longwear Matte Lipstick - Rebellious Rose 420MatteAll Skin Types
Longwear, Intense Color Payoff
SHISEIDO TechnoSatin Weightless Long-Lasting Full-Coverage Gel Lipstick - Voltage Rose 408SatinNormal to Dry
Lightweight, Full Coverage
M.A.C Powder Kiss Liquid Lipcolour - Pink RosesPowder MatteAll Skin TypesSoft, Blurred Effect
Huda Beauty Lip Blush Creamy Transfer-Proof Lip & Cheek Stain - Rosy KissCreamy StainAll Skin TypesMulti-Use, Transfer-Proof
LAURA MERCIER Rouge Essentiel Long Lasting Silky Creme Lipstick - A La RoseSilky CremeNormal to Dry
Moisturizing, Luxurious Feel

Similar articles for you:

Mamaearth lipsticks: Kiss dry lips goodbye with these nourishing shades

Try these vegan lipsticks for Navratri for a guilt-free glow; Our top 8 picks for you

Bobbi Brown lipsticks: 8 mesmerising shades that complement every skin tone; versatile shades for all skin tones

Maybelline lipsticks: 10 Perfect shades for smooth lips and a pout-perfect selfie

FAQ for rose pink lipsticks

  • Is rose pink lipstick suitable for everyday wear?

    Yes! Rose pink is a versatile, soft shade that works well for casual, office, and even special occasions.

  • Can I wear rose pink lipstick with bold eye makeup?

    Absolutely! Rose pink is a soft and balanced shade that pairs well with both natural and dramatic eye looks.

  • Does rose pink lipstick work for all seasons?

    Yes! Lighter rose pinks are great for spring and summer, while deeper rose tones work beautifully in fall and winter.

  • Can I mix rose pink lipstick with other shades?

    Definitely! You can mix rose pink with nude for a softer look or with a deeper red for a more intense color.

  • How do I choose the right rose pink lipstick for my skin tone?

    Fair skin: Light, dusty rose or baby pink shades. Medium skin: Neutral or peachy rose tones. Olive skin: Warm, muted rose pinks with coral or brown hints. Deep skin: Richer rose shades with berry or plum undertones.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Rose pink lipsticks: One swipe for those rosy lips in minutes; Our top 8 picks for you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On