Sara Ali Khan wore an affordable yellow anarkali worth 3.8k for adorable photoshoot with Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan marked Diwali with her family. Giving a glimpse into the celebrations, Sara shared an adorable photoshoot on Instagram featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor wore a yellow anarkali suit set for the photos. The ensemble is quite affordable and won't burn a hole in your pocket. See how you can get the look. Sara Ali Khan poses with Ibrahim for their Diwali photoshoot.

What is the price of Sara Ali Khan's anarkali suit set?

Sara Ali Khan's yellow anarkali suit set is from the shelves of the clothing label Bunaai. It is called the Urvi Cotton Suit Set. The cotton suit and doriya dupatta can be a part of your ethnic wear collection for ₹3,850.

Sara Ali Khan's anarkali suit is available for ₹3.8k.

Decoding Sara Ali Khan's look

Sara's yellow ethnic look features an anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta. The anarkali-style kurta features a round neckline, delicate gold gota embroidery on the borders, gold floral gota work on the neckline, quarter-length sleeves, a cinched bust, and a pleated flared skirt.

Sara wore the anarkali kurta with matching yellow palazzo pants and a Kota doriya dupatta, both adorned with gold gota patti embroidery and flower-shaped gota work.

The actor draped the dupatta across her shoulders, and for accessories, she chose yellow bangles, a ring, jhumkis, necklaces with one of the chains adorned with a Shivling pendant, and embroidered yellow juttis.

With her hair tied in a centre-parted ponytail, Sara chose a dainty black bindi, feathered brows, glossy mauve lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin for the glam.

About Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's daughter. The actor is rumoured to be dating model-turned-politician Arjun Pratap Bajwa. The actor was last seen in Netflix's film Murder Mubarak and Prime Video’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. She is now filming for Metro... In Dino, Sky Force and Eagle.