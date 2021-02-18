IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Scarlet fever rages at NYFW
A red pleated dress by Victoria Beckham AW 21 recently showcased at NYFW (Photo: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham)
A red pleated dress by Victoria Beckham AW 21 recently showcased at NYFW (Photo: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham)
fashion

Scarlet fever rages at NYFW

Blame it on the Covid-induced gloom and pessimism or the cyclical nature of fashion - red emerges as the favourite hue for Fall Winter 21 seen at the recently unveiled collections of Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Badgley Mischka, Victoria Beckham, Bibhu Mohapatra and Lela Rose
READ FULL STORY
By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Blame it on the Covid-induced gloom and pessimism or the cyclical nature of fashion - red emerges as the favourite hue for Fall Winter 21 seen at the recently unveiled collections of Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Badgley Mischka, Victoria Beckham, Bibhu Mohapatra and Lela Rose. Stylist Allia Al Rufai observes that one could never go wrong with a classic red lip or a red nail varnish. “As a woman when I want to lift my spirits, I put on some red nail paint. Otherwise, you’d only catch me in neutral hues. Red’s resurgence has a lot to do with everything going on in the world as it symbolises joy, celebration, luck in some cultures. In Greek culture, a red rose is a symbol of growth and you touch red to ward off a bad argument. Similarly  brides in India traditionally wore red to signify prosperity and fertility. So yes, I think it’s definitely a trend we will make its presence felt strongly. Having said that, red is too strong a colour and looks best  when worn by itself,” says Allia.

Designer Prabal Gurung mixes reds and pinks like a potent cocktail in his AW21 outing (Photo: Instagram/PrabalGurung)
Designer Prabal Gurung mixes reds and pinks like a potent cocktail in his AW21 outing (Photo: Instagram/PrabalGurung)
A column like scarlet red gown by designer Badgley Mischka (Photo: Instagram/BadgleyMischka)
A column like scarlet red gown by designer Badgley Mischka (Photo: Instagram/BadgleyMischka)

While there are always flashes of poppy red in autumn winter outings but the coming season scores high on the statement appeal of this striking hue.  

Designer Aniket Satam quips, “Red signifies new energy and that’s what the world is tapping into post Covid. After a year of caution and danger, red indeed symbolises the struggle we all have been through. One should embrace red in its totality. Think about a scarlet pantsuit or even a rich brocade saree would do the magic.”

A trans-seasonal red twin-set by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/Pinkporcupines)
A trans-seasonal red twin-set by designer Aniket Satam (Photo: Instagram/Pinkporcupines)
A printed ensemble by designer Jason Wu showcased at the recently concluded NYFW (Photo: Instagram/JasonWu)
A printed ensemble by designer Jason Wu showcased at the recently concluded NYFW (Photo: Instagram/JasonWu)

Stylist Bharat Gupta observes that red is a colour that attaches itself to love as easily as it does to danger effectively creates a paradox. “So why wouldn’t someone fall “dangerously in love” with a red ensemble. Red makes for a very powerful visual statement. It depicts the wrath of hell and that of violence, but it also portrays passion of the heart. And in the current environment, it is this paradox that people have learnt to live with. Locked down indoors with all the time they wanted with their loved ones, but also valuing the sense of freedom to be out and move freely. It showcases the inconsistency of the human mind in deciding what they want, freedom or time, social interaction or seclusion. This is the psychological analogy through the physical interpretation on the outfits by designers using the colour red. Whether couture or pret, red denotes power. It has the ability to adapt itself to all fabrics and silhouettes easily. So whether it is on a voluminous tulle gown or a structured jacket, a bodice or a power suit; red demands dignity. Even closer home, red is the primary choice of colour for a wedding outfit amongst brides. There is a sense of feminine energy with red that makes it an ideal choice. Whether scarlet, crimson, mandarin red or other hues, there is an air of modernity that makes it almost timeless.”

manish.mishra1@hindustantimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kiara Advani in metallic saree (Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
Kiara Advani in metallic saree (Instagram/ manishmalhotraworld)
fashion

Kiara Advani exudes charm and glamour in green metallic saree, seen yet?

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • Kiara Advani recently wore a beautiful Manish Malhotra metallic saree worth 1.45 lakh. The fashionista also taught us the correct way to do minimal accessories with a statement outfit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A red pleated dress by Victoria Beckham AW 21 recently showcased at NYFW (Photo: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham)
A red pleated dress by Victoria Beckham AW 21 recently showcased at NYFW (Photo: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham)
fashion

Scarlet fever rages at NYFW

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Blame it on the Covid-induced gloom and pessimism or the cyclical nature of fashion - red emerges as the favourite hue for Fall Winter 21 seen at the recently unveiled collections of Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Badgley Mischka, Victoria Beckham, Bibhu Mohapatra and Lela Rose
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani in teal lehenga(Instagram/dishapatani)
Disha Patani in teal lehenga(Instagram/dishapatani)
fashion

Disha Patani flaunts toned midriff in teal lehenga, Krishna Shroff says on point

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:24 PM IST
  • Disha Patani was recently snapped attending a friend's wedding in a gorgeous teal lehenga worth 79,000. The actor also flaunted her makeup skills and we are in awe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant(Instagram/tahirakashyap)
fashion

Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:40 PM IST
  • Looking for an occasion wear laden with global appeal? Tahira Kashyap sorts our fashion woes in a pale blue high low kurta with stripe jogger pants, a look that's contemporary and minimalistic with a vintage heart, as she drops the news of ‘taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Model in Shruti Sancheti
Model in Shruti Sancheti
fashion

Fashion bows down to pussy bows

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Back in 1960’s pussy bows were seen in collections by Coco Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent, two fashion houses who were trying to change the meaning of fashion and injecting a dose of feminism and class to every woman’s wardrobe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress(Instagram/neetimohan18)
Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress(Instagram/neetimohan18)
fashion

Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Neeti Mohan broke her pregnancy news to fans on her second wedding anniversary with hubby Nihaar Pandya and fashionistas can’t help but swoon over her maternity fashion in a thigh-high yellow tie and dye dress which seals the boho chic vibe too | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US don tone on tone look by Prabal Gurung (Instagram)
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US don tone on tone look by Prabal Gurung (Instagram)
fashion

The season of monotone

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:22 AM IST
If you thought matching your outfit colour is a cumbersome task, well yes it is! While last year was all about colour blocking and contrast dressing, this year seems to be dressing down with monotone or tone-on-tone looks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput looks radiant in yellow saree(Instagram/ delnanallaseth)
Mira Rajput looks radiant in yellow saree(Instagram/ delnanallaseth)
fashion

Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in 35k saree at friend's wedding

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • Take style cues from Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid look book and add a modern twist to the traditional Indian clothes. The fashionista recently attended a friend's wedding where she wore some stunning attires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
fashion

Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's 100th year

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic has kept consumers from travelling abroad, dampening luxury sales in big shopping hubs like Paris, Milan and New York, although a rebound in demand in Asia has helped some high-end brands recover in recent months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree(Instagram/madhuridixitnene/stylebyami)
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree(Instagram/madhuridixitnene/stylebyami)
fashion

Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit Nene set the Internet on fire with her majestically magnificent look in a silver bling sheer saree as she shot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 2 and we can’t take our eyes off as we bookmark this chic style for the next wedding | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhumi Pednekar in pastel lehenga(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
Bhumi Pednekar in pastel lehenga(Instagram/bhumipednekar)
fashion

Bhumi Pednekar looks resplendently vibrant in 6 lakh lehenga-choli set

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Modern brides are done with classic reds and pinks, instead, they are inclining towards the pastel colours and this Manish Malhotra lehenga on Bhumi Pednekar is the perfect example of it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nora Fatehi in a stunning dress(Instagram/ norafatehi)
Nora Fatehi in a stunning dress(Instagram/ norafatehi)
fashion

Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
  • Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai(Instagram/sab_filmy/actress_h_u_b/sanamratansi)
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai(Instagram/sab_filmy/actress_h_u_b/sanamratansi)
fashion

Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:34 PM IST
  • On Dia Mirza’s wedding, BFF Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning | Check pictures inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.(Unsplash)
Each year over four weeks in February and March, thousands of fashion executives, celebrities, influencers and models hopscotch between the world’s style capitals to attend runway shows.(Unsplash)
fashion

World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The pandemic has choked the flow of spending during now-virtual fashion weeks in New York, Paris, Milan and London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput at friend's wedding(Instagram/mira.kapoor and delnanallaseth)
Mira Rajput at friend's wedding(Instagram/mira.kapoor and delnanallaseth)
fashion

Check out Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid looks that are a hit this Shaadi season

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:51 AM IST
  • Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of a close friend and served us some stunning bridesmaid ensembles. From traditional lehengas to modern sarees, her look book has something for everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP