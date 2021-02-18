Scarlet fever rages at NYFW
Blame it on the Covid-induced gloom and pessimism or the cyclical nature of fashion - red emerges as the favourite hue for Fall Winter 21 seen at the recently unveiled collections of Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, Badgley Mischka, Victoria Beckham, Bibhu Mohapatra and Lela Rose. Stylist Allia Al Rufai observes that one could never go wrong with a classic red lip or a red nail varnish. “As a woman when I want to lift my spirits, I put on some red nail paint. Otherwise, you’d only catch me in neutral hues. Red’s resurgence has a lot to do with everything going on in the world as it symbolises joy, celebration, luck in some cultures. In Greek culture, a red rose is a symbol of growth and you touch red to ward off a bad argument. Similarly brides in India traditionally wore red to signify prosperity and fertility. So yes, I think it’s definitely a trend we will make its presence felt strongly. Having said that, red is too strong a colour and looks best when worn by itself,” says Allia.
While there are always flashes of poppy red in autumn winter outings but the coming season scores high on the statement appeal of this striking hue.
Designer Aniket Satam quips, “Red signifies new energy and that’s what the world is tapping into post Covid. After a year of caution and danger, red indeed symbolises the struggle we all have been through. One should embrace red in its totality. Think about a scarlet pantsuit or even a rich brocade saree would do the magic.”
Stylist Bharat Gupta observes that red is a colour that attaches itself to love as easily as it does to danger effectively creates a paradox. “So why wouldn’t someone fall “dangerously in love” with a red ensemble. Red makes for a very powerful visual statement. It depicts the wrath of hell and that of violence, but it also portrays passion of the heart. And in the current environment, it is this paradox that people have learnt to live with. Locked down indoors with all the time they wanted with their loved ones, but also valuing the sense of freedom to be out and move freely. It showcases the inconsistency of the human mind in deciding what they want, freedom or time, social interaction or seclusion. This is the psychological analogy through the physical interpretation on the outfits by designers using the colour red. Whether couture or pret, red denotes power. It has the ability to adapt itself to all fabrics and silhouettes easily. So whether it is on a voluminous tulle gown or a structured jacket, a bodice or a power suit; red demands dignity. Even closer home, red is the primary choice of colour for a wedding outfit amongst brides. There is a sense of feminine energy with red that makes it an ideal choice. Whether scarlet, crimson, mandarin red or other hues, there is an air of modernity that makes it almost timeless.”
