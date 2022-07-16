Shamshera actor Vaani Kapoor sizzles in the six yards of grace

Vaani Kapoor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Shamshera. The film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, is slated to release on July 22. Vaani is currently busy with the promotions of the film with co-star Ranbir. The actor, besides promoting the film, is also giving us major fashion goals with snippets from her promotion diaries. Be it a casual chic attire or a slip dress or a translucent gown or the six yards of grace, Vaani is keeping us updated with glimpses from her fashion diaries with pictures and videos on her Instagram profile.

Vaani, on Saturday, made our weekend brighter with a slew of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a bright yellow saree. Vaani played muse to fashion designer Manish Malhotra and picked a bright yellow organza saree for the promotions of the film. Vaani decked up in the yellow organza saree that featured a sleek border in yellow zari. Vaani teamed it with a yellow sleeveless blouse that came intricately embroidered in yellow threads and featured a plunging neckline. “Bright and just right,” Vaani aptly captioned her pictures. With the pictures, the actor also reminded her fans about the release of her upcoming film Shamshera. Vaani added this hashtag to her post - #Shamshera22ndJuly. Take a look at her pictures here:

In statement golden earrings, Vaani minimally accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Vaani wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a side part. Vaani opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. Assisted by makeup artist Pompy Hans, Vaani decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Vaani’s upcoming film Shamshera is a period drama, directed by Karan Malhotra. Besides Vaani and Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.