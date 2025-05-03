Shraddha Kapoor wore simple jeans look at WAVES 2025 but her statement necklace was just so chic

Shraddha Kapoor was one of the actors spotted at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on May 2 as she took part in the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025. The actor wore a jacket with a simple top and jeans to WAVES 2025, but we could not get enough of her statement layered necklace, which made quite the statement and elevated her simple look. Also read | Nita Ambani is dripping in diamonds and grace at WAVES 2025 CEO of Instagram Adam Mosseri poses with Shraddha Kapoor at WAVES 2025. (Instagram/ Adam Mosseri)

What did Shraddha Kapoor wear?

Why settle for one statement necklace when you can have three in one instead? Shraddha Kapoor paired her shiny and bright necklace featuring stones as well as quaint charms in different colours and sizes with a casual outfit.

She wore a smart white jacket with a fitted red top and comfortable blue jeans. The actor paired her simple look with blown-out waves with soft and summery makeup: glossy lips and subtle eye makeup.

How to copy Shraddha's look?

Pair the necklace with a plain top to make it the focal point. Throw on a pair of denim and a jacket to add a casual touch and balance out the boldness of the necklace. Avoid overwhelming the look with too much jewellery; keep other accessories simple and understated.

A statement necklace is meant to stand out, so don't be afraid to experiment and have fun with different styling options. Not just jeans, a statement necklace can elevate a simple dress and add a touch of glamour for an elegant evening look.

More about the event Shraddha attended

According to a statement by the PMO, WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India attracting participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups. The four-day summit features 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors, including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.