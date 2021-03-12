Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
Hugo Boss expects its business will continue to suffer in the first quarter but forecast a gradual recovery from April as people buy new clothes when they emerge from lockdowns.
Although the German fashion house said on Thursday it would continue to push more casual styles, helped by a new partnership with actor Chris Hemsworth, it noted pent-up demand for smart clothes seen in China after lockdowns were lifted there.
Hugo Boss had already made the shift toward casual clothing even before customers switched suits and ties for tracksuits when lockdowns forced them to work from home.
Formalwear only accounted for 25% of sales in 2020, down from 35% in 2019, acting Chief Executive Yves Mueller said.
"There is a desire in the population in many countries to go out again, to shop again," he told reporters, adding that Hugo Boss was responding to the trend for more comfortable clothes by using more stretchy materials, even in its suits.
About 30% of stores were still closed globally in the first quarter, but Hugo Boss hopes for a gradual recovery from the second quarter as vaccinations pick up and lockdowns are eased.
Mike Ashley-led Frasers said in January it had increased its Hugo Boss stake to 15.2%, part of the British businessman's drive to take the sportswear retailer upmarket.
Mueller said he was not aware that Hugo Boss, which expects sales and operating profit in 2021 to be "well above" the level of 2020, could be a takeover target.
Hugo Boss shares were down 2.3% at 0916 GMT, making them one of the biggest fallers on the German mid-cap index after it reported a 29% slump in fourth-quarter sales to 583 million euros ($695 million). It still managed to record a positive operating profit of 13 million euros as it cut costs.
Hugo Boss said its business continued to recover in the U.S. market and Asia/Pacific, with China recording strong double-digit growth. Rival Burberry has also seen a strong bounce back in demand in China and South Korea.
Online sales at Hugo Boss grew fast, up 49% in 2020 to more than 200 million euros as the brand expanded ecommerce to 32 more markets. Mueller expects online sales above 300 million euros in 2021 and 400 million euros in 2022.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a beautiful bright red co-ord set that was everything modern with hints of classic touches. She also showed us the right way to do minimal accessories with this look.
Airports are no less than red carpet events where celebrities are often snapped, that is why they have to always be on their A-game and serve stunning airport looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi and everyone's favourite couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh showed us two separate ways to nail airport fashion.
For a promotional event, Janhvi Kapoor opted to wear a strapless bow mini dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor also taught us the right way to style a sequined look with minimal accessories.
Deepika Padukone recently posted a twerk-off clip with Ranveer Singh as she took part in the Buss It Challenge. The viral video had both the actors wearing tracksuits teamed with bucket caps and sneakers. This is one fun clip and their fans agree.
