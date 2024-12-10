Sobhita Dhulipala turns into a glittering goddess for her and Naga Chaitanya's wedding cocktail event. Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot last week. Now, pictures of the bride from their cocktail hour event are making rounds on social media. The actor turned into a glittering diva for the affair, dressed in a golden Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. Let's decode the look. Sobhita Dhulipala in a Tarun Tahiliani gown for her wedding cocktail event.

Golden goddess Sobhita Dhulipala

The official Instagram handle of Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani shared Sobhita's pictures from her and Naga Chaitanya's cocktail hour event. The post shows her posing while showing off the golden dress paired with jewellery and a bag from the designer's collection. Calling her a ‘gilded goddess’, they captioned the post, “A celebration of love and style. We wish Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya (@chayakkineni) a harmonious and joyful union.”

All about Sobhita's gown

The golden sculpted Tarun Tahiliani gown features a plunging neckline reaching till the torso, a halter-style sleeveless silhouette, a gathered draped design followed on the bodice, a pleated free-flowing floor-length skirt, a backless detail, and a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her svelte frame.

Dangling gold statement earrings, matching layered necklaces, and an embellished gold mini clutch rounded off the accessories with the shimmering ensemble.

She tied her hair in a centre-parted, messy, and twisted updo. For the glam, she chose darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, smokey eyes, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mauve lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and glowing skin. Her wedding mehndi added a bridal touch to the ensemble.

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's wedding

Sobhita and Chaitanya tied the knot on December 4, 2024. The couple solemnized their relationship via a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their close friends and family attended the celebrations. Sobhita wore a gold Kanjivaram silk saree during the wedding ceremonies and later changed into a madhuparkam saree for another wedding ritual. Chaitanya also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit.