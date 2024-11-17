Sonam Kapoor aces classy maxi shirt-dress, wool coat outfit at airport and the price is…

Sonam Kapoor’s style repertoire is noteworthy as she never fails to serve understated glam that expresses her refined sartorial taste, Once again she taught how the elegant look is to be carried. The actor embraced a classy ensemble for her airport look from high-end brands. Let’s decode the look and how she styled the elements. Sonam Kapoor stuns in a maxi shirt-dress and wool coat ensemble, going with high-end brands head to toe.(PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about her look

As Sonam jets off from Mumbai airport, she brings her fashion a-game in a way that can only be described as ‘very demure, very mindful.’ It’s simple yet stands out with its sophisticated styling. Atop a white-shirt dress, she wore a long black coat. Following the similar, semi-formal theme, she chose a black loafer. And for the extra je ne sais quoi energy, she middle parted her hair and wore her hair in a low ponytail. She carried a tote bag that added a mild pop of colour to her neutral outfit. Following colour coordination, one of the textbook rules of styling, she matched her pearl earring to her dress, while black footwear was in tandem with the coat. The opposite match rule was also noticeable with the interesting match of neutral colours black and white.

What all she wore and price

The ensemble included high-end brands. Her wool coat was The Row’s Aris Double Breasted Wool Coat which is listed at $2,250 on reversible.com which is approximately Rs. 1,90,074. While her stunning shirt-dress was The Row’s Cosette Cotton-Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress and costs £1872 on endource.com which is Rs. 1,99,695.

The actor’s sunglasses were Dior’s Signature B1U Black Butterfly Sunglasses which is £490 on Dior.com, which is Rs. 43,590. Her loafer and D-Multicolour Raffia bag were from Dior’s D-Academy.

