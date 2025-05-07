Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Steal deals! Min 50% off on stylish ethnic wear; Amazon Summer Sale ‘25 ends tomorrow!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
May 07, 2025 05:30 PM IST

Steal the show in ethnic wear! Min 50% off on sarees, kurtas, salwar suits & more in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 – ends tomorrow, don’t miss it!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

W For Woman Ecru Multicoloured Floral Printed Straight Long Kurta with Sequins View Details checkDetails

₹1,060

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Womens Polyester Printed Mix and Match Kurta(Summer C18204_Coral_36), Regular Fit, A-Line, Large View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Embroidery Mix and Match(CHIKANKA15484_White_38) View Details checkDetails

₹1,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Rayon Women Solid Mix and Match A-Line, Kurta (Assorted1541_Off White_42) View Details checkDetails

₹1,724.96

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Biba Womens Synthetic Kurta (Summer E15683_Off White_36, Off White, 36) View Details checkDetails

₹1,129

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women YARNDYED Mix and Match(Winter W17406_Orange_38) View Details checkDetails

₹1,512

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(Summer S18956_Black_42) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W for Woman Womens Cotton Kurta (18FES30020-72619_Blue_xx-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,220

amazonLogo
GET THIS

indiankala4u Womens Georgette Straight Kurta Top (IKSK2018XL_Charismatic Black_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,225

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA WOMEN SOLID MIX AND MATCH(FUSION1040_PINK_38) View Details checkDetails

₹1,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Paramount chikan Womens Hand Embroidered Chikankari Cotton White Straight Short Kurta SKM1770 (White,44-XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(RIBAYAT COLLECTION20150_Blue_32) View Details checkDetails

₹1,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AKHILAM Womens Woven Design Abstract Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstiched Blouse Piece (Navy Blue_ARYA4002_FL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mimosa Womens Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (4309-312-Rd-Blk-Rd_Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIMOSA Womens Art Silk Kanjivarm Pattu Saree With Contrast Blouse (Blue_4309-312-RD-RBLU-RD) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Varkala Silk Sarees Womens Paithani Soft Silk Kadiyal Maharani Saree With Blouse Piece (V241A104_Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Varkala Silk Sarees Womens Kadiyal Soft Silk Maharani Paithani Saree With Blouse Piece (V241A102-COPR_Black & Red) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Cotton Printed Narrow Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skd8053_White/Yellow_38) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Embroidered Silk Blend Straight Kurta & Pant With Dupatta Set (KH9MR7891_X-Small) View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Linen Womens Off White Printed Straight Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9OW7981_X-Small) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Cotton Women Printed Anarkali Salwar Kurta Dupatta(SKDASSORTED9042_WHITE_36) View Details checkDetails

₹2,439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Dark Blue Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET820-KR-PP-S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,629

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Cotton Women Yarndyed Straight Mix And Match Suit Set (Work Vog1864_Terracotta_38) View Details checkDetails

₹1,789

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Embroidered Viscose Straight Kurta & Pant With Dupatta Set (IEPND7839_X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Linen Womens Off White Printed Straight Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9OW7981_XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INDO ERA Womens Blue Georgette Printed Straight Kurta Pant Dupatta Set (Rrrrr6400_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹1,298

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Pink & Olive Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET775-KR-PP-S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W for Woman Blue Floral Printed A-line Pure Cotton Kurta and Pants Co-ord Set (Size: 2XL)-WS12335-123938 View Details checkDetails

₹1,494

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women YARNDYED Mix and Match(ASSORTED16122E_Off White_XL) View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aurelia Strechable Palazzo Pants For Women | Ankle Length Palazzo Pants For Women View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W for Woman Womens Net Parallel Bottom (19AUW60625-212387_Black_WS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,300.64

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W Strechable Salwar for Women | Patiala Pants for Women | W for Woman View Details checkDetails

₹714.08

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIBA Women Printed Relaxed Mix and Match(GEO INDI18275_Indigo_M) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Black Chiffon Woven Design Gathered Co-Ord Set (JAB24CD00490-L) View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Wine Pure Cotton Ethnic Motifs Printed A-Line Co-Ord Set (JAC24CD01417-L) View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Womens Georgette Regular Kurta (ITN03944_Blue_L), Regular Fit View Details checkDetails

₹389

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Womens Georgette Regular Co-Ord Set (ICO00124_Pink_S) View Details checkDetails

₹2,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Black Georgette Sequined Ready To Wear Belted Saree With Blouse (JAB24SR00689-M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,919

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZIYAA Womens Teal Georgette Flared Top and Dhoti Pant Set (ZIKUGR3727ANDDH- 3XL) View Details checkDetails

₹989

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Get ready to be swept off your feet because Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is serving up ethnic glam at jaw-dropping prices! With minimum 50% off, your favourite traditional styles are calling out to your carts. From twirl-worthy sarees to comfy-cool kurtas, this is your cue to shop like there’s no tomorrow (literally – the sale ends TOMORROW!).

Steal deals! Min 50% off on stylish ethnic wear; Amazon Summer Sale ‘25 ends tomorrow!
Steal deals! Min 50% off on stylish ethnic wear; Amazon Summer Sale ‘25 ends tomorrow!

What happens when classic charm meets killer discounts? You get a fashion fiesta that’s unapologetically ethnic and irresistibly affordable! If you’re heading to a pooja or just vibing in something desi, Amazon Summer Sale 2025 has all the good stuff. Warning: your wishlist is about to explode.

 

Stylish ethnic wear at minimum 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

 

Kurtas at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:


Slide into breezy, beautiful kurtas that scream comfort and cool. From solids that speak volumes to prints that pop, these stunners are perfect for work, worship, or a weekend stroll. Mix with jeans, palazzos, or skirts and make ‘em stare! At 50% off, you better grab more than one!

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Kurtis at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:


Kurtis are the OGs of ethnic-chic. Whether you like ‘em flared, straight-cut, or peplum-pop, there’s a vibe for every mood. Pair with distressed denims or go full-on ethnic with leggings. Trust us, they’re lighter on your wallet and even lighter on the body!

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Sarees at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:


Sarees are timeless – but who says timeless can’t be trendy? Explore bold Banarasis, airy chiffons, and printed charmers all at half the price. Whether you’re a saree newbie or a six-yard queen, this is your moment to drape and dazzle.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Salwar suits at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

 

Comfort? Check. Style? Double check. These salwar suits come with dreamy dupattas, gorgeous embroidery, and silhouettes that flatter every frame. From pastel perfection to bold bombshells, there’s a set for every desi diva.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

 

Kurta Sets at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

 

Why match when it’s all already done for you? Kurta sets are the lazy girl’s dream – stylish, sorted, and oh-so-flattering. From festive-ready anarkalis to casual chic cottons, these sets do the work while you collect the compliments.

 

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Ethnic Bottoms at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

 

Palazzos, shararas, dhotis, and skirts – your ethnic bottoms are here to steal the show. Play around with prints, pop on some contrast, and create endless mix-and-match looks. Bonus? They’re comfy enough to nap in.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Fusion Wear at 50% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025:

 

From crop top + dhoti combos to jackets over kurtis – fusion wear is here to turn heads and break rules. It’s ethnic. It’s edgy. It’s everything your wardrobe’s been craving. Great for brunch, dates, and everything in between.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

There’s ethnic magic in the air and it’s spelled: SALE! With Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 wrapping up tomorrow, it’s time to stop scrolling and start shopping. Whether you’re stocking up for festivals or everyday fab, don’t miss these steals – your ethnic wardrobe deserves this glow-up!

 

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Sale ends soon! Grab top discounts of up to 70% off on wardrobes

Only a few days left! Get 50% off on cotton suits in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Exclusive deals up to 80% off: Office chairs now cheaper at Amazon Sale 2025

 

Steal deals! Min 50% off on stylish ethnic wear; Amazon Summer Sale ‘25 ends tomorrow! FAQs

  • When does the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 end?

    The sale ends tomorrow, so hurry before the best deals disappear!

  • Can I mix ethnic bottoms with western tops?

    Absolutely! Fusion is in. Pair ethnic skirts or dhoti pants with tees or crop tops for a fresh Indo-western twist.

  • What’s the difference between kurtas and kurtis?

    Kurtas are usually longer and more traditional, while kurtis are shorter, trendier, and often styled with western bottoms.

  • Are there specific brands included in the ethnic wear sale?

    Yes! Top brands like Biba, W, GoSriKi, and Aurelia are offering up to 70% off.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Steal deals! Min 50% off on stylish ethnic wear; Amazon Summer Sale ‘25 ends tomorrow!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On