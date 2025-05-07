Steal deals! Min 50% off on stylish ethnic wear; Amazon Summer Sale ‘25 ends tomorrow!
May 07, 2025 05:30 PM IST
Steal the show in ethnic wear! Min 50% off on sarees, kurtas, salwar suits & more in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 – ends tomorrow, don’t miss it!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
W For Woman Ecru Multicoloured Floral Printed Straight Long Kurta with Sequins View Details
|
₹1,060
|
|
|
BIBA Womens Polyester Printed Mix and Match Kurta(Summer C18204_Coral_36), Regular Fit, A-Line, Large View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
BIBA Women Embroidery Mix and Match(CHIKANKA15484_White_38) View Details
|
₹1,119
|
|
|
BIBA Rayon Women Solid Mix and Match A-Line, Kurta (Assorted1541_Off White_42) View Details
|
₹1,724.96
|
|
|
Biba Womens Synthetic Kurta (Summer E15683_Off White_36, Off White, 36) View Details
|
₹1,129
|
|
|
BIBA Women YARNDYED Mix and Match(Winter W17406_Orange_38) View Details
|
₹1,512
|
|
|
BIBA Women Printed Mix and Match(Summer S18956_Black_42) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
W for Woman Womens Cotton Kurta (18FES30020-72619_Blue_xx-Large) View Details
|
₹1,220
|
|
|
indiankala4u Womens Georgette Straight Kurta Top (IKSK2018XL_Charismatic Black_X-Large) View Details
|
₹1,225
|
|
|
BIBA WOMEN SOLID MIX AND MATCH(FUSION1040_PINK_38) View Details
|
₹1,119
|
|
|
Paramount chikan Womens Hand Embroidered Chikankari Cotton White Straight Short Kurta SKM1770 (White,44-XL) View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
BIBA Women Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(RIBAYAT COLLECTION20150_Blue_32) View Details
|
₹1,269
|
|
|
AKHILAM Womens Woven Design Abstract Georgette Kanjeevaram Saree With Unstiched Blouse Piece (Navy Blue_ARYA4002_FL) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Mimosa Womens Kanjivaram Silk Saree With Blouse Piece (4309-312-Rd-Blk-Rd_Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
MIMOSA Womens Art Silk Kanjivarm Pattu Saree With Contrast Blouse (Blue_4309-312-RD-RBLU-RD) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Varkala Silk Sarees Womens Paithani Soft Silk Kadiyal Maharani Saree With Blouse Piece (V241A104_Purple) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Varkala Silk Sarees Womens Kadiyal Soft Silk Maharani Paithani Saree With Blouse Piece (V241A102-COPR_Black & Red) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
BIBA Women Cotton Printed Narrow Salwar Kurta Dupatta(Skd8053_White/Yellow_38) View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
INDO ERA Womens Embroidered Silk Blend Straight Kurta & Pant With Dupatta Set (KH9MR7891_X-Small) View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
INDO ERA Linen Womens Off White Printed Straight Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9OW7981_X-Small) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
BIBA Cotton Women Printed Anarkali Salwar Kurta Dupatta(SKDASSORTED9042_WHITE_36) View Details
|
₹2,439
|
|
|
Janasya Womens Dark Blue Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET820-KR-PP-S) View Details
|
₹1,629
|
|
|
BIBA Cotton Women Yarndyed Straight Mix And Match Suit Set (Work Vog1864_Terracotta_38) View Details
|
₹1,789
|
|
|
INDO ERA Womens Embroidered Viscose Straight Kurta & Pant With Dupatta Set (IEPND7839_X-Large) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
INDO ERA Linen Womens Off White Printed Straight Kurta and Pant with Dupatta Set (KH9OW7981_XX-Large) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
INDO ERA Womens Blue Georgette Printed Straight Kurta Pant Dupatta Set (Rrrrr6400_Medium) View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
Janasya Womens Pink & Olive Georgette Digital Floral Printed Kurta with Palazzo and Dupatta(SET775-KR-PP-S) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
W for Woman Blue Floral Printed A-line Pure Cotton Kurta and Pants Co-ord Set (Size: 2XL)-WS12335-123938 View Details
|
₹1,494
|
|
|
BIBA Women YARNDYED Mix and Match(ASSORTED16122E_Off White_XL) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Aurelia Strechable Palazzo Pants For Women | Ankle Length Palazzo Pants For Women View Details
|
₹849
|
|
|
W for Woman Womens Net Parallel Bottom (19AUW60625-212387_Black_WS) View Details
|
₹1,300.64
|
|
|
W Strechable Salwar for Women | Patiala Pants for Women | W for Woman View Details
|
₹714.08
|
|
|
BIBA Women Printed Relaxed Mix and Match(GEO INDI18275_Indigo_M) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Janasya Womens Black Chiffon Woven Design Gathered Co-Ord Set (JAB24CD00490-L) View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Janasya Womens Wine Pure Cotton Ethnic Motifs Printed A-Line Co-Ord Set (JAC24CD01417-L) View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
Indya Womens Georgette Regular Kurta (ITN03944_Blue_L), Regular Fit View Details
|
₹389
|
|
|
Indya Womens Georgette Regular Co-Ord Set (ICO00124_Pink_S) View Details
|
₹2,400
|
|
|
Janasya Womens Black Georgette Sequined Ready To Wear Belted Saree With Blouse (JAB24SR00689-M) View Details
|
₹1,919
|
|
|
ZIYAA Womens Teal Georgette Flared Top and Dhoti Pant Set (ZIKUGR3727ANDDH- 3XL) View Details
|
₹989
|
|
View More Products