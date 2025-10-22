Suhana Khan's blouse with plunging neckline and flare lehenga outfit makes for a fuss-free and stunning Diwali look

Suhana Khan, who loves to wear ethnic Indian outfits, dazzled in a Diwali look that looked simple — but there was a lot happening all over her luxurious lehenga and choli set. Think intricate hand embroidery, mirror work with a bold red, yellow, green colour combination. Also read | Harnaaz Sandhu looks divine as bride in the most exquisite cream, pink and red bridal lehengas: See her new photoshoot Suhana Khan's festive lehenga was from Torani. (instagram/ Suhana Khan)

Suhana Khan's lehenga outfit is made for Diwali

The actor took to Instagram on October 21 to share her 'Diwali dump', in which she sported a traditional lehenga set by the designer label Torani. Made with a blend of silk and organza, the lehenga skirt, blouse, and odhni set were in a bright yellow shade, and featured pearl work, bead work, and ghungroo details. Suhana Khan wore a custom blouse with a plunging neckline with her fit-and-flare skirt, and a matching dupatta.

Along with an elegant maang tika, jhumkas and look-at-me bangles with gemstones, Suhana's Diwali look was all about festive charm: a glamorous curly hairstyle, kohled eyes, dewy base, micro bindi, and peach-brown lips rounded off the look.

Take a closer look at what Suhaha wore:

How to recreate Suhana Khan's festive Diwali look

Attending a wedding? Look no further than Suhana's festive outfit for inspiration to look your best as a wedding guest. Opt for a vibrant lehenga set, like Suhana's bright yellow ensemble with intricate hand embroidery, mirror work, and bold colours. You can also experiment with different colours and fabrics to make the look your own.

To elevate your look, add statement pieces like a maang tika, jhumkas, and oversized bangles. Go for a glamorous, natural look with kohled eyes, a dewy base, a micro bindi, and glossy lips. Style your hair in loose, curly waves for a festive touch.