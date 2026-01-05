Suhana Khan wows in multiple gorgeous looks on her vacation, from backless dresses to co-ord sets; Gen Z takes notes

Suhana Khan is serving serious fashion goals with her stunning looks from her vacation. The 25-year-old star is a true style icon who can pull off anything, whether it’s a glamorous red carpet gown or a sleek pantsuit. On her latest getaway, the Gen Z actor turned heads in a series of chic ensembles, each showcasing her effortless style. Let’s break down her looks and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Anushka Sharma serves major denim-on-denim fashion lessons as she poses with Virat Kohli and friends. See pics ) Suhana Khan serves fashion goals with chic ensembles during beach getaway. (Instagram/@suhanakhan2)

Decoding Suhana Khan's stunning vacation looks

Suhana shook off the Monday blues as she shares a series of Instagram pictures on January 5. In the post, she’s seen enjoying beachside moments, indulging in delicious food, and soaking in scenic views with friends, but it’s her stylish looks that truly steal the spotlight.

In her first look, Suhana stunned in a blue halter-neck dress featuring a plunging neckline, backless detailing, and a flared midi hemline. She accessorised with golden dangling earrings and a delicate pendant necklace. Her makeup was subtle yet radiant, with mascara-coated lashes, flushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lips. Soft curls styled with a middle part completed her chic look.

Monotone outfit to Versace dress

For her second look, she embraced a chocolate-brown monotone ensemble with a halter-neck, backless top paired with a matching pencil-fit maxi skirt. She added a silver sleek chain belt at the waist, oversized golden hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a beige mini handbag. Nude makeup and loose hair elevated the sophisticated vibe.

In the final look, Suhana wowed in a Versace midi dress with spaghetti straps, a knotted fabric detail, and a bodycon fit. The abstract print in vibrant shades of blue, brown, and yellow made her look bold, stylish, and vacation-ready.