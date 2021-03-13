IND USA
Tara Sutaris in new photo shoot(Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot

  • Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:45 PM IST

Actor Tara Sutaria is known for her love of strapless outfits and she rocks them like no one else. The stunner has a very chic style sense that has a dominant feminine side to it. Be it her dresses, her casual looks or even an ethnic outfit, Tara adds her own touch to it and makes the ensemble look right out of a fairytale. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

Tara recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot on Instagram for which she wore a sage green coloured crop top. The off-shoulder piece had gathered details on the arms and in the front, giving it that extra pizzaz. While flaunting her washboard abs, the Student Of The Year 2 actor teamed the top with an olive green lower featuring a side zip. A magical touch was added to the image with the sun rays falling on her face during the shoot.

Tara opted to go sans-accessories for the look and increased the glam quotient with dewy makeup which included shimmery eyeshadow, pink blushed cheeks, a little bit of bronzer, mascara-clad lashes along with a subtle pink glossy lip and lots of highlighter. To add a subtle sexy touch to the ensemble, she donned a slick back wet hair look. The 25-year-old shared the viral picture on her social media.

The actor looks fabulous in these earthy tones. Check out the other strapless outfits of Tara that we have adored in the past:

On the professional front, Tara Sutaria was last seen on the screen in the film Marjaavaan which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She is gearing up for the release of her film Tadap which is also the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The movie is set to have a theatrical release on September 24, 2021.

