Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot
- Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
Actor Tara Sutaria is known for her love of strapless outfits and she rocks them like no one else. The stunner has a very chic style sense that has a dominant feminine side to it. Be it her dresses, her casual looks or even an ethnic outfit, Tara adds her own touch to it and makes the ensemble look right out of a fairytale. Take one look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.
Tara recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot on Instagram for which she wore a sage green coloured crop top. The off-shoulder piece had gathered details on the arms and in the front, giving it that extra pizzaz. While flaunting her washboard abs, the Student Of The Year 2 actor teamed the top with an olive green lower featuring a side zip. A magical touch was added to the image with the sun rays falling on her face during the shoot.
Tara opted to go sans-accessories for the look and increased the glam quotient with dewy makeup which included shimmery eyeshadow, pink blushed cheeks, a little bit of bronzer, mascara-clad lashes along with a subtle pink glossy lip and lots of highlighter. To add a subtle sexy touch to the ensemble, she donned a slick back wet hair look. The 25-year-old shared the viral picture on her social media.
The actor looks fabulous in these earthy tones. Check out the other strapless outfits of Tara that we have adored in the past:
On the professional front, Tara Sutaria was last seen on the screen in the film Marjaavaan which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She is gearing up for the release of her film Tadap which is also the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. The movie is set to have a theatrical release on September 24, 2021.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arrogant, unapologetic about my brown skin: Masaba Gupta preaches self love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunkissed Tara Sutaria is all about catching those rays in new photoshoot
- Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse from a photoshoot in which the actor can be seen wearing a crop top teamed with a pair of olive green lowers and enjoying the golden hour.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor in sheer feather mini dress will steal your breath away, pics
- For a recent shoot, Janhvi Kapoor donned a sheer embellished feather dress and made our hearts skip a beat. The actor who is currently flying high on the success of her film Roohi, is the upcoming fashionista that everyone needs to lookout for.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Future of bespoke tailoring post pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif blushes in pink sweater as she preaches simple way to being happy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post Alexi McCammond's racist tweet outcry, Ulta Beauty pauses Teen Vogue ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
- Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry were snapped in Mumbai nailing the bodysuit with casual denims combo. While Ileana chose the black and blue colour combination, Sophie went for the classic white and blue look. We love both the attires, what do you think?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samiksha Pednekar plays demure modern bride in sequinned Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smarter dressing in store for Hugo Boss as lockdowns lift
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth ₹20k
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
- Kiara Advani was recently snapped in Mumbai outside her dance class. It was her outfit that garnered a lot of attention. The actor took to her social media and revealed that the co-ord set is special to her because it was a gift from her dad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth ₹2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out on the streets of London for a casual stroll and turned it into a red carpet event. Both flaunted their high-end street style and we are in awe of them.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics
- For an interview, Genelia Deshmukh wore a beautiful bright red co-ord set that was everything modern with hints of classic touches. She also showed us the right way to do minimal accessories with this look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh show ways to nail airport looks
- Airports are no less than red carpet events where celebrities are often snapped, that is why they have to always be on their A-game and serve stunning airport looks. Recently, Nora Fatehi and everyone's favourite couple, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh showed us two separate ways to nail airport fashion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adidas bets we'll be wearing sweatpants forever, pandemic or not
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox