Sunny Leone turns heads in a show-stopping sequin thigh-high slit gown at Sydney Film Festival. All pics inside

Sunny Leone is making waves once again as she dives back into her professional endeavors after a delightful vacation in the Maldives. Following her remarkable presence at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, Sunny graced the premiere of the film 'Kennedy' at the Sydney Film Festival. Her breathtaking appearance on the red carpet is sure to leave you in awe. Dressed in a stunning silver gown, Sunny proves herself as the ultimate style icon with her consecutive head-turning looks. Whether it's her mesmerizing bikini look from the Maldives or her elegant Cannes red carpet appearance, Sunny effortlessly slays every outfit with perfection. Stay tuned as we delve into her latest fashion inspiration. (Also read: Cannes 2023: Sunny Leone with Anurag Kashyap, Rahul Bhat steals the spotlight at Kennedy screening in risqué gown ) Sunny Leone mesmerizes in a dazzling sequin gown with a bold thigh-high slit at Sydney Film Festival.(Instagram/@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone shines bright in a sequin bodycon gown

On Thursday, the actress surprised her fans as she uploads her latest pictures on Instagram with the caption, "I do believe I’m living in a dream. Thank you to every single person that has been a part of this dream of a journey and every single person to lift me up and support me!! I love you all." Her post quickly went viral on social media garnering more than 100k likes and several comments from her fans showering her with praises and compliments. Let's take a moment to admire her captivating pictures.

Sunny Leone donned a breathtaking gown sourced from the renowned fashion brand Saisha Shinde Official. Her mesmerizing ensemble showcased a frost blue colour with a sleeveless design, sweetheart neckline, fitted bust, flowing hem, thigh-high slit, and intricate silver sequin detailing throughout. With the assistance of fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny complemented her look with a silver bracelet, diamond rings adorning her fingers, diamond drop earrings, and elegant silver strappy heels.

With the expertise of hair and makeup stylist Tomas Moucka, Sunny opted for a minimal makeup look. She enhanced her features with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, and contoured cheeks with a touch of blush. Completing her look, Sunny adorned her lips with glossy peach lipstick. Her wavy hair, styled with a middle part, added a final touch of glamour to her overall appearance.

