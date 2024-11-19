Taapsee Pannu nailed the dramatic evening glam and here's how you can too

Taapsee Pannu never stayed in her comfort zone with her immaculate styling. Whether it is wearing a vest with a saree or a space bun, she always loves to add a breath of fresh air to her ensemble. The actor wore a custom black and gold gown as she attended the Super Womaniya Awards 2024. However, this look goes beyond a traditional evening glam gown. Let’s see what made this gown look so unique. Taapse Pannu exuded dark drama in her stunning corset gown. (PC: Ashutosh Rai )

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu wants to keep fight scenes in Gandhari ‘raw and real’ and perform her own stunts

More about the dress.

The actor stepped out for the award show in a custom Torani gown. The bodice of the gown was a fitted corset with a deep, sweetheart neckline. The corset had ornate, gilded embellishments that mimicked starbursts while her satin skirt was ruched and had a slit. She opted for strappy black heels to go along with the ensemble. The silhouette was very well-defined, as the bodice had a structure with a fitted corset and the skirt flowed freely. Going bold with her makeover with dark tinted lips and well-defined eyebrows, she channelled the complete evening bombshell glam. Her hair was tied in a high bun, with prominent short curls bringing the extra oomph to her style. Taapsee carried a matching black bag and sash. When sartorial choices lean towards ‘less is more,' this look is a good example of why bold is equally stunning.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reveals not getting paid much for Dunki, big film heroes mostly 'cast someone who won't overshadow them'

How to ace the dramatic evening look

There are many takeaways from this evening style to add ‘drama’ to your ensemble. Firstly, it highlights gold and black, an opulent colour combination reminiscent of a gilded, starry night. Anytime you wish to effortlessly pull off a dramatic look, go for this colour combination.

Since Taapsee’s look was all about drama, she channelled it through her hairstyle. What would otherwise have been a regular bun, Tapsee was jazzed it up with exaggerated curls. It’s not entirely up to the outfit to command the stage for you; your hairstyle can equally contribute with interesting variations. Next time you go for a classic hairstyle like a ponytail, add texture, maybe with unique accessories or by curling a few strands to frame your face.

Don’t forget to incorporate an interesting element into your ensemble, just as Taapsee did with her shawl. Texture is equally important like how she donned a fitted corset and flowy skirt, making it visually more stunning. Lastly, the silhouette is key to achieving a sultry look, so make sure the outfit cinches at the waist while flaring at the hemline.

More about her work

Taapsee Pannu was last seen on-screen Mudassar Aziz’s drama Khel Khel Mein and Jayprad Desai’s Bollywood Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reveals what she learnt about Shah Rukh Khan during Dunki shooting: You will not see that man even...