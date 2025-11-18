Tamannaah Bhatia and Shahid Kapoor light up Falguni Shane Peacock’s futuristic, tech-driven fashion spectacle

The Gurugram leg of the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour saw the likes of Shahid Kapoor and Tamannaah Bhatia serve style goals. On the occasion, Falguni Shane Peacock built a space that felt alive - screens shifting with motion, robots moving in sync, holograms bending the idea of what counts as ‘real.’ Tamannaah Bhatia walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.(Instagram/@blenderspridefashiontour)

Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles on the runway

Tamannaah Bhatia opened the night. She owned the runway in a striking black ensemble that played with sharp slits and bold, sculpted shoulders. The whole look came together with her hair pulled up, icy blue eyeshadow, a soft flush on her cheeks, and understated lips that kept the focus on the outfit’s punch.

Blender’s Pride shared images from the night with a caption that read, “The Futureverse of Fashion was unveiled at the #BlendersPrideFashionTour #TheOneAndOnly, Gurugram edition, powered by @fdciofficial. @falgunishanepeacock brought a surreal, new dimension to the runway, masterfully fusing cutting-edge technology with avant-garde design, as showstoppers @shahidkapoor and @tamannaahspeaks embodied the spirit of Fashion’s Next Move.”

Shahid Kapoor’s hologram moment steals the finale

When it came to Shahid Kapoor, a holographic version of the actor stepped forward first. A beat later, he synced with the real thing, and the crowd caught up to what they were seeing.

The Kabir Singh star walked out in an all-black look with a fitted shirt, flared trousers and a sleek blazer. His hairstyle added to the polished, almost too-perfect vibe he carried on the ramp.

Talking about his time on the runway, Shahid told ANI, “This is the second time I'm walking for Falguni and Shane, and I think their aesthetic is very cool, very edgy. They are very, very good at what they do. They know exactly what they're doing, their cuts, their fits, their styling is always on point.”

Design, innovation and a look at the next decade

According to Grazia, Gurugram's runway featured a “60° motion-sensing, projection-laden, AI-generated, hologram-enhanced runway” with projection-mapped ensembles that move with the models.

