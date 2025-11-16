Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares 'the real fastest way to lose fat': It is not a strict no-carbs diet

Have you ever tried a crazy diet or workout plan to lose fat, only to give up after a few weeks? Siddhartha Singh, fitness trainer to actor Tamannaah Bhatia, explains why this approach isn't working. Spoiler alert: it's all about sustainability, not quick fixes. The celebrity fitness trainer took to Instagram on November 15 to share a post titled 'Easiest way to lose fat'. Also read | Nutritionist reveals what happens when you eliminate carbs from your diet during weight loss Celebrity fitness trainer Siddhartha Singh spills the tea on the quickest way to lose fat – no more crash diets or excessive cardio.(instagram/@officialsiddharthasingh, AFP)

Sustainable fitness for fat loss and longevity

His post was about debunking common fat loss strategies, such as excessive daily cardio and eliminating carbohydrates. Siddhartha shared that a vast majority of his clients had tried this method without achieving lasting results, indicating its ineffectiveness.

In the video he posted, Siddhartha said: “Let me tell you the easiest way to lose body fat. Do cardio every day 40 to 50 minutes and then just let go of carbs. Do not even look at carbs. Now, this is something that everybody follows. I get so many client inquiries, and I ask them, 'What have you already tried to get better on your fitness journey?' And this is exactly what 99.9 percent people say. They do cardio and avoid eating carbs. Well, if that worked, then they would not have reached out to me, right? I would not have any clients at all. And yet, I have a lot of online clients who have tried this, and they have got no results.”

'Don't go for quick fixes'

Instead of advocating for quick-fix diets or intense, unsustainable routines, Siddhartha shared that the only effective path to fat loss involves prioritising sustainability and longevity. He said that you should develop a genuine enjoyment of working out and healthy eating, which ultimately leads to automatic and long-term fat loss and muscle gain.

He said, “The only way to lose fat is number one, do not try to lose it fast. Okay? And number two, sustainability. Sustainability. Sustainability. Start loving to work out. Start loving to eat healthy. That will automatically help you lose fat and gain muscle in the long run. Think sustainability. Think longevity. Don't go for quick fixes.”

‘Consistent habits > extreme restrictions’

He wrote in his caption: “Everyone wants the “fastest” fat-loss hack , cut carbs, quit sugar, go gluten-free, right? But that’s exactly why most people fail. The fastest way to lose fat is not to chase fast results, but to focus on sustainability. Consistent habits > extreme restrictions. Simple, structured, repeatable : that’s what actually works.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.