The 80s track suit is having a moment in Bollywood
What goes around comes around; is safe to say in the fashion world- as we always encounter trends making a delightful come back with a refreshing touch. I suggest you treasure what is trending today; it will come back soon, perhaps with a twist, to make you want to grab it and go all over again.
The popularity of active wear in mainstream fashion has brought the exuberant ‘80s tracksuit back in the game. The decade is undoubtedly remembered as the most eclectic in the fashion history. And why not? Bold colours, statement patterns, oversized silhouettes, shoulder pads to power suits, the decade had it all. Cut to the present. The likes of Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt have been spotted in maximalist tracksuits prancing around town reigniting the retro era. “It’s predominant now because of the mix of comfort and style. Bollywood isn’t doing many red carpet events yet. You’ll find them out and about for either gym or work. So it’s become a favourite amongst them,” says stylist Isha Bhansali.
The style quotient is no less if you are wearing a killer retro tracksuit. Isha adds that this revival is a great trend that will last long. As finally we can look pretty cool in our joggers now. For instance, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh made quite a statement in a blue matching tracksuits recently. “I’ve styled Ayushmann very often in an array of athleisure pieces. It suits him effortlessly,” Isha remarks.
Stylist Akshay Tyagi opines, “It’s totally a cool sporty chic vibe post lockdown comfort styling and the co-ord set is a failsafe with the ‘80s fashion being so on trend these days. Someone like Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh or Rajkummar Rao would totally ace this look!”
So to combine style with comfort, rock it with your own individual flair, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this trend. Dig into your dad’s closet and rock it. Don’t forget to pair it with chunky sneakers for a street chic look.
